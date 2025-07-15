Home > News > No Internet? Windows 11 Copilot Can Still Describe Images Offline

No Internet? Windows 11 Copilot Can Still Describe Images Offline

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
Copilot application on Windows 11 taskbar
Image Credit: aileenchik / Shutterstock
In Short
  • Microsoft is rolling out a new 'Describe Image' feature on Copilot+ PCs that can analyze and generate descriptions of images, charts, and graphs.
  • It runs locally on your Windows 11 PC and is available from the Click to Do menu.
  • The AI feature is rolling out first to Snapdragon X Copilot+ PCs, with support for Intel and AMD PCs coming soon.

Microsoft has been coming up with new ways to introduce AI in the everyday Windows experience, and there’s another one on the way. The company is introducing a new feature called ‘Describe Image’, which, as you might guess, analyzes the image and describes it in simple language. And all of this is done locally, on your computer.

Microsoft announced the new Describe Image feature with the latest Windows Insider Preview Dev build, as part of the Click to Do menu. Here is how the company describes this AI addition, “We are introducing a new “describe image” action in Click to Do to get detailed descriptions of images, charts and graphs – useful to get a quick overview of the visual content.”

Describe Image feature showing a description of a photo of a dog
Image Credit: Microsoft

Given that the AI feature scans your images and private data, there is obviously a privacy concern. But according to Microsoft, Describe Image runs locally on your system to generate descriptions. It uses a local model to analyze the visual content and generate a description.

It is currently rolling out to Snapdragon X-powered Copilot+ PCs, with support for AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs coming soon. If you want to try out Describe Image, you need to join the Windows Insider program and install the latest Dev build. But I suggest waiting for the stable release as it will be less prone to issues and bugs.

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

