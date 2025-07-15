No Internet? Windows 11 Copilot Can Still Describe Images Offline

Microsoft has been coming up with new ways to introduce AI in the everyday Windows experience, and there’s another one on the way. The company is introducing a new feature called ‘Describe Image’, which, as you might guess, analyzes the image and describes it in simple language. And all of this is done locally, on your computer.

Microsoft announced the new Describe Image feature with the latest Windows Insider Preview Dev build, as part of the Click to Do menu. Here is how the company describes this AI addition, “We are introducing a new “describe image” action in Click to Do to get detailed descriptions of images, charts and graphs – useful to get a quick overview of the visual content.”

Image Credit: Microsoft

Given that the AI feature scans your images and private data, there is obviously a privacy concern. But according to Microsoft, Describe Image runs locally on your system to generate descriptions. It uses a local model to analyze the visual content and generate a description.

It is currently rolling out to Snapdragon X-powered Copilot+ PCs, with support for AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs coming soon. If you want to try out Describe Image, you need to join the Windows Insider program and install the latest Dev build. But I suggest waiting for the stable release as it will be less prone to issues and bugs.