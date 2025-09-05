College Students Can Grab Free Microsoft 365 + Copilot for a Year; Here’s How

Following a White House AI Education Task Force meeting, hosted by First Lady Melania Trump, Microsoft announced that it’s making Microsoft 365 Personal with Copilot free for all US college students for 12 months. It’s part of a broader push to expand AI access among students.

Microsoft 365 Personal brings access to desktop apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook. In addition, all Microsoft 365 apps will come with Copilot AI integration and 1TB of cloud storage. College students in the US can grab the offer from here. The offer is valid till October 31, 2025.

In the announcement, Microsoft’s vice chair and president, Brad Smith writes, “Microsoft announced a sweeping set of new commitments to support the Presidential AI Challenge and the AI Education Executive Order, marking a major step forward in bringing cutting-edge AI tools and training to classrooms across the US. ”

What is interesting is that Microsoft is including all full and part-time college students, even those attending community colleges. Students need to sign up with their school/college email account, student ID, acceptance letter, or other documentation. Earlier in May, Microsoft had announced a similar three-month free subscription to Microsoft 365.

Apart from that, Microsoft says after one year of free service, college students can get 50% off on the Microsoft 365 plan going forward. Note that if you are already subscribed to Microsoft 365 Personal, you are not eligible for this offer.