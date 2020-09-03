While MediaTek has Dimensity 5G chipsets for smartphones, the company is now focusing on 5G solutions for fixed wireless access routers and mobile hotspots with its latest 5G chipset called ‘T750’. The chipset follows 7nm process with quad-core ARM CPU and 5G radio.

T750 supports both standalone and non-standalone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz 5G networks. Moreover, it offers two-component 5G FR1 carrier aggregation in both Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) and Time Division Duplex (TDD) modes and up to 5CC LTE carrier aggregation.

The MediaTek T750 chipset also comes with an embedded GPU capable of supporting up to a 720p HD display. There are four PCIe interfaces for external Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and two 2.5Gbps Serial Gigabit Media Independent Interfaces (SGMII) for Ethernet. It also retains the PCM interface for land-line phones.

MediaTek is planning to market its 5G chipset as a potential broadband alternative for people in areas with limited DSL, cable, or fiber services. The company says it is already sampling T750 with potential customers.

“Pervasive high-speed broadband connectivity is becoming more important with the increase in connected devices and the surge of people working from home, taking online classes and using services like tele-health and video calling,” said JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless communications business unit.

“We are extending our 5G leadership beyond the smartphone segment with the T750 chipset, opening up new markets for broadband operators and device makers, and helping consumers – no matter where they live – to experience all the advantages of 5G connectivity,” Hsu added.