Viral Steam Hit Meccha Chameleon Crosses 15 Million Sales, Teases Mystery Japanese Star Collab

The indie gaming scene has a new king, and it is nothing short of extraordinary. Meccha Chameleon, the viral multiplayer hide-and-seek game that exploded across livestreams and social media, has officially crossed 15 million copies sold in under a month. This milestone is one of the biggest gaming success stories of 2026, and the developer has officially thanked players for the overwhelming support, promising a new collab soon.

Meccha Chameleon’s Mystery Collab Tease Has Hatsune Miku Fans Buzzing

The latest sales announcement from Meccha Chameleon came within a few weeks of launch, and the indie gaming industry describes it as the fastest-selling game of the year. Needless to say, it’s easily one of the best Steam games of 2026 as well. The Meccha Chamelon developer lemorion_1224 has thanked the player base for their unwavering support and also promises a collab with a “famous Japanese star“.

The developer has not revealed any clues beyond the short announcement, but it hasn’t stopped the community from putting forward their own theories. Looking at these, we can easily speculate that Hatsune Miku is the one name that keeps appearing frequently. She is a renowned virtual pop icon who is no stranger to video game collabs, given that her Fortnite skin was a hit. So, the colorful and chaotic style of Meccha Chameleon seems like a natural fit for Hatsune Miku to make a secret appearance.

While a particular fan group is arguing that the mystery collab in Meccha Chameleon could be with Hoshimachi Suisei, one of Japan’s most recognizable virtual YouTubers, who also had a Fortnite skin this year. Her growing influence in gaming and music has made her another popular prediction for a collaboration with the famous Japanese star.

Image Credit: lemorion_1224

For now, the Meccha Chameleon developer is keeping the mystery collab intact and leaving it up to the fans to piece together the clues as to who is going to be the secret guest. While the fan theories are heating up this conversation in the community, a fact cannot be ignored: how quickly an indie game made by just two people became a viral sensation in just two weeks.

Whether the mystery star collab turns out to be Hatsune Miku or Hoshimachi Suisei, or even someone that nobody predicted, the announcement has already accomplished the goal of keeping people talking about Meccha Chameleon.

Many have even praised the game for the quality it provides, after being sold at a modest price of $5.99. This is something that a ton of creative AAA multiplayer games fail to achieve, as you can always find some hidden treasure among the free Steam games or even the indie titles you find during a Steam Sale.

So, what fun games are you playing right now? Tell us in the comments below.