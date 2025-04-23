Max’s Password Sharing Restrictions Arrive with $7.99 Extra Member Fee

During last year’s Q3 earnings call, we learned that Max will soon adopt the same password sharing fundamentals as Netflix sometime in 2025. Now the day is here, as the platform has announced their new Extra Member add-on, and it doesn’t sound like good news for Max subscribers.

In an official press release, Warner Bros. Discovery has now announced a new Max Extra Member Add-On for $7.99/month. You need to get this add-on for any extra members who are not part of your household and want to have access to your Max account. The add-on offers the user their own profile, which they can stream on one device at a time.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Since this is an add-on, the extra member will get the same benefits as your current Max subscription. So if you have the ad-free tier, they can also enjoy ad-free content. Max will also allow you to transfer your profile and all your streaming algorithms to a separate Max account.

According to JB Perrette, WB Discovery CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games:

These updates provide a simple way for subscribers to add-on a new member to their account, or for existing subscribers who have users outside of their household to smoothly, and in an uninterrupted fashion, transition their profile so that extra member can continue to access Max.

There are caveats to this new plan. Starting with the fact that you can have only one account per additional user. So if you have kids studying in different colleges, you’ll need to get two extra member add-ons. Then there’s the fact that these do not apply to streaming bundles.

Netflix started this trend with their own household policies, and now almost all other streaming services are adopting the same ideas. It was only a matter of time before Max applied the same. But I want to hear from you, what are your thoughts on the topic? Do you want to continue your subscription after this news? Are you planning to cancel Max, or don’t you care for it? Let us know in the comments down below.