Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 x Discord Quest: How to Unlock Free Ultron Avatar Decoration

Discord’s avatar decorations are a fun and unique way to show off your personality. While many are available through the Nitro shop, some come from limited-time collaborations that let you grab them for free. For Season 2.5, Marvel Rivals has teamed up with Discord to give away a free Ultron avatar decoration. If you want to add this villainous flair to your profile, here’s how to claim and equip it.

How to Claim Discord X Marvel Rivals S2.5: Ultron’s Claw Decoration

Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is here, and the new Ultron-themed avatar decoration is the perfect way to flex your hype. The free Ultron’s Claw avatar decoration is part of the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Discord Quest. You can claim it from Friday, May 30, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT until Friday, June 6, 2025, at 4:59 PM PT. That said, follow the steps below to claim it now:

Go to the Marvel Rivals S2.5 x Discord quest link or select the Discover tab.

Click the Accept Quest option and select your preferred platform.

option and select your preferred platform. Now, keep your Discord open and play Marvel Rivals for 15 minutes to claim the reward.

Also Read: How to Get and Use Moods in Marvel Rivals

How to Equip Discord X Marvel Rivals S2.5: Ultron’s Claw Decoration

Once you have claimed the Ultron Claw Decoration, you can add it to your profile avatar. It will be available on your profile until you have Nitro on your account. You can directly click the Use button from the quest page to claim it. Otherwise, follow the steps below to equip the Ultron avatar decoration on Discord:

On Discord, go to User Settings and under the My Account tab, click on Edit User Profile.

and under the My Account tab, click on Edit User Profile. In the Preview section, click on your avatar and select Change Decoration .

. Pick the decoration you want to use, or choose None to remove it, and click Apply to save your changes.

That is how you can get and equip the free Ultron’s Claw avatar decoration on Discord. With Ultron joining the Marvel Rivals roster, this is one cosmetic you won’t want to miss.