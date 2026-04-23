Marvel Rivals April 23 Patch Notes: Blood Hunt PvE Mode, Hellfire Gala Skins, and More

A brand-new patch for Marvel Rivals is en route, carrying a fresh batch of Season 7.5 content. The update sees the introduction of the highly anticipated Blood Hunt PvE mode, which promises to be a content-rich experience featuring character progression and four different bosses. To top it all off, the Hellfire Gala theme is making its return, and you can look forward to some stylish new skins. On that note, here are the full Marvel Rivals patch notes for April 23, including all you need to know.

The latest Marvel Rivals update will be released on April 23 at 9 AM UTC. While it carries a considerable amount of new content, the update requires no downtime. Just download the patch, and you can resume playing instantly.

Here’s a look at all the new features coming your way:

PvE Mode: Blood Hunt

Image Credit: NetEase Games

The breakout at The Vault inadvertently set Dracula free, and vampires are swarming New York City once again! Assemble your Super Hero squad and launch a high-stakes hunt to eradicate the bloodsuckers. The event is a successor to the fan-favorite Marvel Rivals Zombies mode, and it will also be available for a limited time.

Available From: April 23, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to July 30, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

New Event: Hellfire Gala 2026

The highly anticipated Hellfire Gala 2026 officially kicks off this week! Emma Frost’s Gala Glam costume, which was promised last year, makes its official debut. Complete Gala missions to earn it for FREE! Additionally, Phoenix’s Verdant Vogue and Moon Knight’s Suave Spector costumes, plus plenty of other stellar rewards, are waiting for you to unlock.

Available From: April 23, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to May 28, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

New In-Store

Magik – Netherworld Noble Bundle

Gambit – Alluring Ace Bundle

Limited Time: April 24, 2026, at 2 AM UTC to May 22, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

Netherworld Noble Emoji Bundle

Moon Knight – Suave Spector Ultimate Ability VFX

Available From: April 24, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

Fixes and Optimizations

Cloak & Dagger’s Darkforce Disconnect: Fixed a rare issue where poor network conditions could cause Tandy and Tyrone’s Ultimate Ability dash to get permanently stuck in place. This duo is now back on the move without the buffering!

And that wraps up the full Marvel Rivals April 23 patch notes. Are you excited for the new Blood Hunt PvE event? Let us know in the comments below.