Marvel Rivals Announces First Ever Marvel Zombies PvE Mode Coming in Next Update

Marvel Rivals has frequently introduced new features and game modes to its player base season-after-season as the most recent October 16 update brought a new Voice Changer feature for fans. Using the feature, you could change your voice to sound like Venom, or even Luna Snow, if that’s what you’d like.

However, Marvel Rivals, over the course of multiple seasons, has also brought various new game modes that players can dive into, but there’s always been a demand among fans for a PvE mode that allows even bitter enemies to team up together. Well, now at Gamescom Asia 2025, NetEase has finally revealed that a PvE mode called Marvel Zombies is making its debut for the first time ever in Marvel Rivals, and players won’t even have to wait too long for it.

Marvel Rivals is Bringing Marvel Zombies to Life in New PvE Mode Dropping Next Week

Marvel Rivals Executive Producer Danny Koo and Head of Streaming, TV, and Animation at Marvel Studios, Brad Winderbaum, made a huge announcement at Gamescom Asia 2025 that the latest animated series, Marvel Zombies, is now entering the battlefield of Marvel Rivals in the form of a new PvE game mode, launching on October 23, 2025, at 12 PM UTC.

The mode will be the first-ever PvE mode to debut in Marvel Rivals, which will allow players to team up together to battle against waves of zombies and finally end the fight by defeating one of the two bosses: Zombie Namor or Queen of the Dead Scarlet Witch.

Players will only be given a choice to play as one of five characters in the mode, with the likes of heroes such as Thor, Blade, Jeff the Land Shark, Magik, and The Punisher. Each hero has also been given a unique ability to wipe out hordes of zombies more effectively.

Jeff can charge through hordes while hidden effortlessly, Blade can slice and dice zombies with his bouncing Moon Blades, Thor can shock zombies in his persistent Awakened State, and Magik can go berserk in her unlimited Darkchild form.

Furthermore, you can also place an automatic turret as The Punisher while you fire some serious ammo at the undead. Players will play in a team of four and will also have increased health, upwards of 2200, so they can last longer, and the action doesn’t stop.

