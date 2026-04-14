Marvel Rivals Season 7.5 Early Patch Notes: Black Cat Hero, New PvE Mode, and More

With Marvel Rivals Season 7 approaching its conclusion, it is time for NetEase to drop a new batch of content with Marvel Rivals Season 7.5. This update brings a brand new hero with Black Cat, along with a ton of offerings for not just fans of the game but also the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you are wondering about what to expect from this new content drop on April 17, 2026, here are the Marvel Rivals Season 7.5 early patch notes to give you an idea.

Black Cat Hero

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Joining the Marvel Rivals roster of characters as the 49th hero is Black Cat, the prolific New York thief with ties to Spider-Man. Black Cat is confirmed to be a Duelist in Marvel Rivals, with a kit that focuses on mobility and flanking maneuvers. Her primary attacks focus on her claw slashes and martial arts, allowing her to dish out quick damage while staying agile on the battlefield. Black Cat also has wall climbing and double-jumps as her primary movement, which allow her to flank her enemies and catch them off guard.

The most exciting Black Cat ability in Marvel Rivals Season 7.5 is her Grappling Hook, which she can use to steal Fortune away from enemy players. Once she has stacked up enough Fortune, she can buff herself to enhance her claw attacks to deal even more damage. Additionally, she can also trade this stolen Fortune with the Gilded Saint and gain access to powerful artifacts like the Ring of Zona, the Helm of Hades, the Mento-Fish, and much more. Not only does using these artifacts give Black Cat a huge boost, but it can also create unexpected advantages for her teammates.

Black Cat’s Phantom Pursuit ability also allows her to quickly close gaps between her and enemies, deal quick damage using her claws, and then retreat to protect herself. Her Ultimate Ability features her throwing a set of calling cards to enemies in her line of sight and then instantly dashing towards them for some heavy damage.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Finally, the arrival of Black Cat also introduces a new Marvel Rivals team-up ability with Captain America and White Fox called Lucky Loan. In the Lucky Loan team-up, Black Cat serves as the anchor and bestows some of her luck on Captain America and White Fox, granting them unique boosts. White Fox gains a powerful ability that lets her shoot target-seeking spectral fox tails in all directions, while Captain America’s shield gains a wider protection radius and pinpoint accuracy deflection.

New PvE Mode – Blood Hunt

Image Credit: NetEase Games

The Marvel Rivals Season 7.5 update also introduces a new PvE mode titled Blood Hunt, tasking players with, once again, fighting the Lord of Eternal Night and the vampire forces to protect New York. The Blood Hunt PvE mode will release on April 23, 2026, and will feature four new Boss battles, a new character progression and trait system, and even a new looting system.

Hellfire Gala Event

Image Credit: NetEase Games

NetEase will also mark the return of the Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala event, bringing brand new outfits for Magik, Moon Knight, Emma Frost, Gambit, and Phoenix. Possibly the most exciting aspect of the 2026 Hellfire Gala event is that the Emma Frost – Gala Star skin will be free for all players. Much like the 2025 Hellfire Gala vote, NetEase will be holding a community vote for the next Hellfire Gala costume with the Marvel Rivals Season 7.5 update.

Path to Doomsday: The Avengers Mode

Image Credit: NetEase Games

With the hype for Avengers: Doomsday slowly building up ahead of its release, the Marvel Rivals Season 7.5 update will also introduce the Path to Doomsday mode. This mode will allow players to experience asymmetrical combat playing as or against Loki, while the Avengers team from the 2012 movie tries to foil his plans. In addition to this new mode, NetEase has also revealed that players should keep an eye on the Times Square map, as the zone will feature a “series of events.” The Path to Doomsday mode will release on April 30, 2026.

That wraps up our early patch notes for Marvel Rivals Season 7.5. Are you excited about Black Cat making her debut in the game? Tell us in the comments below!