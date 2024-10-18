Look Back Anime Movie Gets an India Release Date

Before Tatsuki Fujimoto broke the internet with his Chainsaw Man manga, it was the Look Back and Fire Punch manga that captivated his ardent fans. This fan-favorite one-shot manga from Fujimoto sensei was adapted into an anime movie by Studio DURIAN and was released around the world this year. As expected, the movie received rave reviews and made Indian fans more eager to watch it on bigger screens. Well, we don’t need to wait much longer as the Look Back movie finally has a release date in India.

Warner Bros. India and Encore Films have confirmed today that Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Look Back film will be released in Indian theaters on October 25, 2024. This won’t be an English dubbed version, as the tweet confirms that the Look Back movie will be available in Japanese with English subtitles. Fujimoto's 'Look Back' brings manga magic to life! #LookBack, based on the popular one-shot manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, releases in cinemas on 25th October in India in Japanese with English subtitles.#Anime #AnimeIndia #Manga pic.twitter.com/XZPk1DEQJN— Warner Bros. India (@WarnerBrosIndia) October 18, 2024

Only the announcement of the Look Back movie’s release date in India was made today. So, stay tuned for more updates, such as the availability and booking dates for the film in your city. That said, are you planning to watch Fujimoto’s latest movie in theatres near you? Let us know in the comments below.