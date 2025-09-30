Latest Valorant Patch Teases a New Mode and Brings Better Ability Visuals

A new agent is coming in Valorant, but before that, the new patch is dropping right around the VCT 2025 finals. Well, the patch is less of a balance and more of a visual upgrade to the agent abilities. Moreover, Valorant patch notes 11.07 also teased the debut of a new game mode. Here is everything arriving with the next Valorant patch update.

Cypher Spycam and Waylay Clarity Fixes

Cypher mains, your time is now. Riot has finally cleaned up Spycam’s long-standing visual glitches. Alongside that, Waylay also gets a clarity buff, and abilities across the board now show more consistent information on the minimap. With Valorant patch notes 11.07, the devs are focusing on fixing visual clutter and setting the stage for new features. Here’s what you will see in the next update:

Cypher’s Spycam had an unfair issue where rapid usage caused visual glitches, often making players miss critical info. With the latest patch, Riot has cleaned this up. Now, you can check your camera more frequently without losing sight of enemy movements. This is a massive quality-of-life change for Cypher mains and a much-needed fix for pro play.

Waylay’s Convergent Paths now comes with clearer visuals, so players can properly see the edges when dodging. No more guesswork in the middle of fights. The new visuals give you exact boundaries, which should help both attackers and defenders.

Other Ability Consistency Across Agents

With every new Agent, Riot is making sure that ability information looks and feels the same. Valorant patch 11.07 introduces two major updates here:

Abilities that can be placed and reactivated now glow in a distinctive teal color. This affects Chamber’s Trademark, Killjoy’s Nanoswarm, Vyse‘s Razorvine, Yoru’s Gatecrash, and more.

Controllable utilities and drones now show up on the minimap with arrows for facing direction, ally and enemy colors, and a new “seeking ” state when locking onto targets. This includes Fade’s Prowler, Raze’s Boom Bot (newly added to the map), Gekko’s Wingman and Thrash, Skye’s Trailblazer and Seekers, and Sova’s Owl Drone.

New Valorant Custom Game Mode

A brand-new mode is dropping into Valorant customs on October 3, 2025. You’ll be able to test it out by inviting friends to a custom lobby. Riot is saving the full reveal for Champions Finals Weekend, but the tease alone is enough to stir curiosity. Some X posts already revealed that the content creators and some pros will play the new game mode at VCT Finals day.

Valorant Patch 11.07 Bug Fixes and Quality-of-Life Changes

The latest Valorant patch 11.07 also clears out several lingering bugs:

Chamber‘s Headhunter recoil animation now matches properly.

Brimstone’s Orbital Strike icon disappears the moment the effect ends, rather than lingering.

Raze’s hair no longer flickers in Agent select.

Phoenix’s Blaze no longer breaks Ascent glass without overlap.

Riot has also patched most cases of Valorant Agents appearing invisible, though a few rare instances remain under investigation.

On PC, replays now hide the “Show Replay UI” and “Show Cursor” when toggling off the user interface. In Premier, Riot is preparing for VCT team tags to arrive in a future patch. Current teams using partnered names will be prompted to change them.

On top of these changes, Riot also pointed out the known issues, like replay pause during Fade’s Nightfall and BIOS crash issues. Overall, Valorant patch 11.07 adds visual clarity to all agent abilities, along with teasing the new game mode. Are you excited about the new Valorant game mode? Let us know in the comments.