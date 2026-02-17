Valorant Patch Notes 12.03 Brings Gekko Back to Meta as Skirmish 2v2 and Masters Santiago Pick’Ems Go Live

With the VCT Kickoff’s conclusion, we are heading into Valorant Masters Santiago 2026. But before the big international tournament, Riot dropped a major Valorant update 12.03. The latest Valorant patch notes 12.03 bring a compact but meaningful update. This new Valorant update adds a limited-time game mode, huge buffs, and more. Keep reading for the full breakdown of everything that’s coming.
Valorant Patch Notes 12.03 Key Highlights
- Skirmish 2v2 Mode Added: A limited-time matchmaking queue with no abilities, full weapon access each round, and a first-to-10-rounds format.
- Gekko Buffed: Mosh Pit is now reclaimable, and Globule reclaim timer increased to 20 seconds for more flexibility.
- APAC Competitive MFA Requirement: Ascendant and above players, along with flagged accounts, must enable Riot Mobile MFA to queue Competitive.
- Masters Santiago Pick’Ems Live February 19: Predict Swiss Stage outcomes and earn rewards, including an exclusive title.
- Audio Occlusion Improved: Sound now properly reacts to map doors opening, closing, or being destroyed.
- Replay Quality of Life Update: Option added to skip spectating dead players.
- All Random One Site Loadout Adjustments: Weapon pool tweaks and niche options buffed for better balance.
Agent Updates in Valorant Patch Notes 12.03
This Valorant new update focuses mainly on Gekko, along with minor voice additions for Viper. The goal is consistency and flexibility rather than a full rework.
Viper
Gekko
Since patch 11.08, Gekko has struggled to keep pace with other Initiators. The adjustments in these Valorant patch notes 12.03 aim to unify how his abilities function and slightly raise his overall impact.
Globules
- Reclaim timer increased from 15 seconds to 20 seconds.
Mosh Pit
- Now reclaimable after use.
General Updates in Valorant Update 12.03
These changes improve quality of life and replay clarity in Valorant patch notes 12.03.
- Audio occlusion now reacts properly when map doors are opened, closed, or destroyed.
- Replays now include an option to skip spectating dead players.
Audio in Valorant has always carried real tactical weight. Fixing occlusion around doors matters more than it sounds on paper.
Competitive Updates in Valorant Patch Notes 12.03
This update introduces a security requirement for high-ranking APAC players.
- In APAC, accounts flagged for sharing and all Ascendant and above players must enable Riot Mobile multi-factor authentication to access the Competitive queue.
- Other modes remain unaffected.
This is a clear integrity move. High rank lobbies are not the place for account-sharing experiments.
Esports Features in Valorant New Update 12.03
Esports integration continues to expand inside the client.
Masters Santiago Pick’Ems
- Pick’Ems begin February 19 PT.
- Predict which teams advance from the 8-team Swiss Groups.
- Bonus points for correctly predicting a flawless 2 to 0 team.
- Earn an exclusive title and additional prizes based on performance.
VCT Player Stats
- Player stats are now visible on the Esports Hub Teams page.
Pick’Ems are a smart retention tool, but they also make casual viewers pay closer attention to team form and matchups.
New Limited Time Mode: Skirmish 2v2
Skirmish 2v2 headlines the Valorant patch notes 12.03. It is a stripped-down mechanical test to check aim before a rank grind.
Mode Details
- 2v2 matchmaking queue.
- Solo queue or queue with a partner.
- First to 10 rounds wins.
Gameplay Rules
- Abilities disabled.
- Full weapon selection each round.
- No agent selected. Jump in immediately.
Maps
- Skirmish A
- Skirmish B
- Skirmish C
- Map selected randomly each match.
This is pure fundamentals of Valorant. If you blame the utility for every duel you lose, Skirmish will have a quiet word with you.
Valorant Patch Notes 12.03: All Random One Site Updates
The chaotic vrything goes mode receives loadout tuning. Yes, if you are a fan of the Valorant all random one site mode, it is getting some important changes.
Loadouts
- Adjusted stages and loadouts.
- Added weapons to certain stages.
- Buffed some niche options.
All Random One Site is meant to be messy, but not hopeless. These tweaks aim to preserve randomness without removing player agency.
Bug Fixes in Valorant New Update 12.03
Modes
All Random One Site
- Fixed an issue where Vyse could place infinite Razorvines during the Buy phase.
Known Issues
These are acknowledged and targeted for patch 12.04.
Battlepass
- Pressing ESC causes Battlepass elements to disappear and reappear instead of going back.
- Scroll wheel does not function when navigating tiers on the Battlepass or Event Pass.
Store
- Accessories store background is missing.
- Reaver Bandit is incorrectly labeled as limited edition.
PC Only Progression Updates
The Event Pass and Battlepass UI have been refreshed.
- Updated layout and button visuals.
- Tier navigation now supports mouse and arrow keys.
If you are excited for a new gameplay shift, the Valorant patch notes 12.03 bring something for everyone. Are you jumping in the queue to try out the new changes for Gekko? Do tell us in the comments.