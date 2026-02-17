Valorant Patch Notes 12.03 Brings Gekko Back to Meta as Skirmish 2v2 and Masters Santiago Pick’Ems Go Live

With the VCT Kickoff’s conclusion, we are heading into Valorant Masters Santiago 2026. But before the big international tournament, Riot dropped a major Valorant update 12.03. The latest Valorant patch notes 12.03 bring a compact but meaningful update. This new Valorant update adds a limited-time game mode, huge buffs, and more. Keep reading for the full breakdown of everything that’s coming.

Valorant Patch Notes 12.03 Key Highlights

Skirmish 2v2 Mode Added: A limited-time matchmaking queue with no abilities, full weapon access each round, and a first-to-10-rounds format.

A limited-time matchmaking queue with no abilities, full weapon access each round, and a first-to-10-rounds format. Gekko Buffed: Mosh Pit is now reclaimable, and Globule reclaim timer increased to 20 seconds for more flexibility.

Mosh Pit is now reclaimable, and Globule reclaim timer increased to 20 seconds for more flexibility. APAC Competitive MFA Requirement: Ascendant and above players, along with flagged accounts, must enable Riot Mobile MFA to queue Competitive.

Ascendant and above players, along with flagged accounts, must enable Riot Mobile MFA to queue Competitive. Masters Santiago Pick’Ems Live February 19: Predict Swiss Stage outcomes and earn rewards, including an exclusive title.

Predict Swiss Stage outcomes and earn rewards, including an exclusive title. Audio Occlusion Improved: Sound now properly reacts to map doors opening, closing, or being destroyed.

Sound now properly reacts to map doors opening, closing, or being destroyed. Replay Quality of Life Update: Option added to skip spectating dead players.

Option added to skip spectating dead players. All Random One Site Loadout Adjustments: Weapon pool tweaks and niche options buffed for better balance.

This Valorant new update focuses mainly on Gekko, along with minor voice additions for Viper. The goal is consistency and flexibility rather than a full rework.

Viper

Added new voice lines, including interactions with Omen and Vyse.

Gekko

Since patch 11.08, Gekko has struggled to keep pace with other Initiators. The adjustments in these Valorant patch notes 12.03 aim to unify how his abilities function and slightly raise his overall impact.

Globules

Reclaim timer increased from 15 seconds to 20 seconds.

Mosh Pit

Now reclaimable after use.

These changes improve quality of life and replay clarity in Valorant patch notes 12.03.

Audio occlusion now reacts properly when map doors are opened, closed, or destroyed.

Replays now include an option to skip spectating dead players.

Audio in Valorant has always carried real tactical weight. Fixing occlusion around doors matters more than it sounds on paper.

This update introduces a security requirement for high-ranking APAC players.

In APAC, accounts flagged for sharing and all Ascendant and above players must enable Riot Mobile multi-factor authentication to access the Competitive queue.

Other modes remain unaffected.

This is a clear integrity move. High rank lobbies are not the place for account-sharing experiments.

Esports integration continues to expand inside the client.

Masters Santiago Pick’Ems

Pick’Ems begin February 19 PT.

Predict which teams advance from the 8-team Swiss Groups.

Bonus points for correctly predicting a flawless 2 to 0 team.

Earn an exclusive title and additional prizes based on performance.

VCT Player Stats

Player stats are now visible on the Esports Hub Teams page.

Pick’Ems are a smart retention tool, but they also make casual viewers pay closer attention to team form and matchups.

New Limited Time Mode: Skirmish 2v2

Skirmish 2v2 headlines the Valorant patch notes 12.03. It is a stripped-down mechanical test to check aim before a rank grind.

Mode Details

2v2 matchmaking queue.

Solo queue or queue with a partner.

First to 10 rounds wins.

Gameplay Rules

Abilities disabled.

Full weapon selection each round.

No agent selected. Jump in immediately.

Maps

Skirmish A

Skirmish B

Skirmish C

Map selected randomly each match.

This is pure fundamentals of Valorant. If you blame the utility for every duel you lose, Skirmish will have a quiet word with you.

The chaotic vrything goes mode receives loadout tuning. Yes, if you are a fan of the Valorant all random one site mode, it is getting some important changes.

Loadouts

Adjusted stages and loadouts.

Added weapons to certain stages.

Buffed some niche options.

All Random One Site is meant to be messy, but not hopeless. These tweaks aim to preserve randomness without removing player agency.

Modes

All Random One Site

Fixed an issue where Vyse could place infinite Razorvines during the Buy phase.

Known Issues

These are acknowledged and targeted for patch 12.04.

Battlepass

Pressing ESC causes Battlepass elements to disappear and reappear instead of going back.

Scroll wheel does not function when navigating tiers on the Battlepass or Event Pass.

Store

Accessories store background is missing.

Reaver Bandit is incorrectly labeled as limited edition.

The Event Pass and Battlepass UI have been refreshed.

Updated layout and button visuals.

Tier navigation now supports mouse and arrow keys.

If you are excited for a new gameplay shift, the Valorant patch notes 12.03 bring something for everyone. Are you jumping in the queue to try out the new changes for Gekko? Do tell us in the comments.