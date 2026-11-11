GTA 6 Preload Hampering Internet Speed as Players Rush to Download

GTA 6 preload has been released, and players have started rushing to download it. With the preload size being 212 GB, GTA 6 preload is hampering internet speeds for some service providers. It is clear that players cannot wait to explore Jason and Lucia’s relationship in the game. One such report comes from the CEO of YouFibre in the UK.

The CEO, Jeremy Chelot, has used his X account to convey to the YouFibre user base that GTA 6 is causing issues with one of their BNG. According to him, the people around Yorkshire are suffering from congestion. To reassure the users, Jeremy has clarified that they are trying to rebalance the traffic to fix the problem.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

One YouFibre user has also posted on Reddit about getting an email about the slow internet problem. The email directly blames GTA 6 for the decrease in overall download speed. At the end, there is an apology for the disruption and a warning that they are doing emergency traffic management to solve the problem.

Although we have only had one report that has been vocal online, it is safe to assume that many other ISPs around the world are facing similar problems. The latest Rockstar Games entry is the biggest game release of this decade. We have also learned that GTA 6 has become the most pre-ordered game of all time.

With the game crossing all limits of hype and anticipation, and having a massive preload size of 212 GB, it is evident that there was some internet congestion when its preload first rolled out. Thankfully, GTA 6 is an offline single-player game, so gamers won’t have to worry about login issues on the launch day.

This will allow them to explore the massive GTA 6 map without any delay once the game releases in a couple of days. Use our GTA 6 countdown to know exactly when the game will be released in your region.

Has GTA 6 preload also made your internet speed slow? Let us know in the comments section below.