Popular audio equipment company JBL has today launched a new set of desktop monitor speakers in India. Called the JBL 104-BT, the monitor speakers come in a nice design and are Bluetooth enabled so you can easily connect them with devices like your smartphone if you want. Or, you can use Bluetooth to connect them to your laptop as well.

They also obviously support standard wired connections, and JBL says they can accurate studio-quality audio. The speakers are aimed at content creators and professionals who need accurate sound while editing or playing back their music or video files.

“We are excited to bring studio quality audio to budding artists and established professionals in the comfort and safety of their homes. Music production has evolved beyond the recording studio, and today’s creative professionals and music lovers need reference monitors that deliver neutral, accurate sound to create mixes that translate well in a variety of listening environments,” said Aditya Todi, Senior Director, Professional Solutions, HARMAN.

The JBL 104-BT come with a coaxial driver, paired with a woofer and soft-dome tweeter. The company says this results in accurate frequency response, and crisp detail. There’s a 60W class D amplifier that distributes 30W per speaker. As a result, JBL claims you get clear, undistorted output.

Apart from that, the speakers come with Bluetooth 5.0. Also, thanks to the front-panel input control you can easily select between Bluetooth, Aux, RCS, and TRS. Moreover, you can combine all inputs as well if you want. There’s a volume control knob right up front as well, along with a headphone jack.

The JBL 104-BT are priced at Rs. 26,799. However, right now you can get them for Rs. 11,499. Along with that, you get a 10% discount on all No Cost EMI transactions.