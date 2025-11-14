Man of Tomorrow: Frank Grillo Confirms a Big Role for Rick Flag

James Gunn is down to bring back DC Studios to all its glory, which is evident from the recent projects we have seen from DC Studios. Now, next in line as a showstopper project is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and while we await its release, Gunn has already confirmed the creation of a Superman follow-up movie titled Man of Tomorrow. Now, Frank Grillo, who plays Rick Flag Sr. in the DCU, has confirmed a big role for his character in the upcoming movie.

Rick Flag Sr. to Have an Important Role in Man of Tomorrow

Image Credit: DC Studios (via YouTube/DC, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Frank Grillo recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter for an interview where they had a conversation about Frank’s journey as an actor. Frank also opened up about his personal life. During the interview, the topic of him working on Man of Tomorrow came up, to which Grillo responded by confirming that his character, Rick Flag Sr., is an integral part of the story and he is excited to see his character in that big a part.

“My character, Rick Flag Sr., is a big part of the sequel’s story, so I’m excited about it.” – Frank Grillo

As of now, we already know that Man of Tomorrow is not exactly a sequel but more like a follow-up to the previous movie. It was also revealed a while ago that in this movie, we will see Lex Luthor and Superman working together as allies. This also gave rise to the speculation of Brainiac being a part of the movie as the villain.

This rumor caught even more traction when James Gunn posted the cover of Man of Tomorrow’s script featuring a cross-section quite similar to that of Brainiac. As of now, we don’t have an official confirmation of the character’s involvement, but let’s wait and see what more comes our way as we move closer to the movie’s tentative release date.