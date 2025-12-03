DCU’s Brainiac Casting Rumors for Man of Tomorrow Brings Three Great Choices

The buzz around the DCU grows louder by the day, and currently, the hype centers on Supergirl and the upcoming Superman movie, Man of Tomorrow. However, the bigger point of discussion is the much-anticipated arrival of Brainiac as the villain in Man of Tomorrow, and to add fuel to the flame, there are rumored reports of three shortlisted actors being eyed by the DCU to play Brainiac, and all of them are truly great choices if you ask me.

Man of Tomorrow Brainiac Casting Rumor

Image Credit: DC Comics

As of now, James Gunn or the DCU has not confirmed an ongoing casting call for Brainiac. However, according to a report from Nexus Point News, Matt Smith, Claes Bang, and Sam Rockwell are being eyed to play Brainiac in the DCU. Now, to remind you, this report does not specify a source for this information, so for now, it should be considered more of a rumor.

Also Read: James Gunn Open up About Rumors of Brainiac as Villain in Man of Tomorrow

However, rumor or not, the choices mentioned here are actually good. Matt Smith is known for playing Prince Daemon Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon; Claes Bang appears in Dracula; and Sam Rockwell has appeared in The White Lotus. Looking at their performances, every single one of them could play Brainiac to perfection.

So, if this apparent report, or rumor, stands to be true, who among the three would you like to see as Brainiac in the DCU alongside David Corenswet as Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor? Let us know in the comments!