Is Roblox Down? Check Roblox Server Status

Just when we were about to open Roblox to play our favorite games like Doodle World, we got kicked off with an error message. The Roblox error states ‘An HTTP error has occurred. Please close the client and try again later.’ This is followed by an error code: 529. While there are ways to fix error code 529 in Roblox, it turns out that Roblox is currently going through a global outage. So if you’re wondering if Roblox is down for everyone keep reading to check the server status here.

Roblox Server Status: PC, Mobile, and Console

The Roblox server outage started earlier today and as of now is still unresolved. According to the Roblox server status page, both the platform and studio servers are down. With the whole operation interrupted, Roblox quickly addressed this issue, and on the server status page said, “We are investigating issues around accessing the platform and studio.” This was last on October 8, 2024, at 17:19 PDT.

The server disruption has interrupted the whole of Roblox, affecting the Website, Mobile app, Xbox app, and avatar section for users. Opening the game server is not possible during this disruption. The Roblox app shows a message saying, “We are aware that there is an issue with accessing Roblox. Our team is working on it. “ On any device, open the app.

Furthermore, the Roblox creator suite is also affected. This has shut down workflow for Roblox developers who work on experiences. The Website, Games, Studio, Asset Delivery, Data Store, Game Join, Dashboard, Marketplace, and all other creator services are temporarily shut down due to this huge error in the server.

With Roblox acknowledging the error, it seems like a matter of time before the beloved platform is up and running again. Are you among the Roblox lovers stuck by this server outage? Let us know in the comments below.