iPhone 16 Pro Colors Revealed in a New Leak

As rumors continue to be in full swing on the upcoming iPhone 16 series, a new leak suggests new titanium colorways for the iPhone 16 Pro. According to a new social media leak, Apple is planning an all-new “Titanium Grey” and “Dessert Titanium” color options for the iPhone 16 Pro models.

An X (aka Twitter) user, Majin Bu shared a new post saying that the new iPhone 16 Pro colors could be Dessert Yellow (Dessert Titanium) and Cement Grey (Titanium Grey). The Dessert Titanium option will be similar to the Gold color option previously seen on the iPhone 14 Pro model, but deeper and heavier. On the other hand, the “Titanium Gray” will be similar to the space gray colorway last seen on the iPhone 6 in 2014.

Recently, this X user also shared a leak on the new camera module on the iPhone 16 models. Based on the information I was able to find, the new colors of the iPhone 16 Pro could be

Desert Yellow (Desert Titanium) similar to the gold of the iPhone 14 Pro but deeper and heavier

Cement Gray (Titanium Gray) a shade of space gray similar to that used on iPhone 6. Other… pic.twitter.com/BWlYwAquS8— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) February 19, 2024

As of now, it’s unclear which iPhone 15 Pro colors these newly teased options will replace. The iPhone 15 Pro models come in White Titanium, Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium options. We all know that Apple removed the Gold option with the iPhone 15 Pro. Gold was available from ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 5S to ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 8 models, and then from the iPhone‌‌ XS to the ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ Pro models. Since users have always loved the luxe Gold colorway, it’s highly possible that Apple would reintroduce a gold-like shade for new models.

Well, this is the very first leak about the iPhone 16 Pro colors and the source, Maijin Bu has a mixed track record of accuracy on upcoming Apple plans. This source is more accurate when it comes to iPhone accessories, and less reliable when it comes to iPhone hardware rumors. Nevertheless, more information is likely to pile up in the coming months. As of now, let’s take this leak with a pinch of salt until it’s corroborated by other sources.