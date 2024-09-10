iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max Debut with A18 Pro and Camera Control Button

Say hello to AI iPhones! After months of rumors and speculations, Apple has finally unveiled its iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max at its “Glowtime” launch event. These new iPhones succeeded the iPhone 15 Pro series and made an entry with bigger displays, the A18 Pro chipset, an upgraded ultra-wide camera, and a brand new Camera Control button. Thanks to Apple Intelligence support, the new iPhone 16 Pro models are packed with shiny AI features. Here’s everything the iPhone 16 Pro models bring to the table!

iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max: Specs & Features

The iPhone 16 Pro models arrive with bigger displays and a new blasted finish that makes the new iPhones look more premium. The iPhone 16 Pro features a bigger 6.3-inch display (6.1 on iPhone 15 Pro), whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the largest iPhone ever with a massive 6.9-inch display. Both the models rock a Super Retina XDR OLED panel with 120Hz ProMotion technology and AOD functionality.

Talking about performance, the iPhone 16 Pro models are powered by Apple’s next-gen A18 Pro chipset with Apple Intelligence support. This new chipset is based on TSMC’s second-generation 3nm chip fabrication process and includes a 6-core CPU, a 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. You’ll get to enjoy all the Apple Intelligence features like a more powerful Siri, ChatGPT integration, Summarize feature, Writing Tools, and more.

As speculated, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max arrive with some impressive camera upgrades. The iPhone 16 Pro models retain a triple rear camera system, housing the new 48MP Fusion camera with a 2nd-generation quad-pixel sensor for 48MP ProRAW and HEIF photos. Also, the iPhone 16 Pro models now arrive with a 48MP ultra-wide camera with a quad-pixel sensor and autofocus. You’ll continue to see the same 12 MP Telephoto lens with f/2.8 aperture. The great news is the 5X telephoto lens is no longer exclusive to the Pro Max model. This time, the iPhone 16 Pro also boasts a 5x telephoto lens, contrary to the 3x telephoto lens found on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Thanks to the faster sensor on the 48MP Fusion Camera, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ now supports 4K 120fps video recording. Also, the camera app has an intelligent audio treatment to cut down wind noise. Also, Apple has overhauled Photographic Styles to adapt colors and shadows in real-time. You can choose from new black-and-white options, a natural style, and even go for personalization options. Thanks to improved microphones, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models also support Spatial Audio capture during video recording, when using AirPods or Vision Pro.

On top of everything, you’ll also see a brand-new Camera Control button that brings new camera capabilities. You can open the camera app, swipe left/right to zoom in and out, adjust focus, and do a lot more. Honestly, the Camera Control Button appears to be a useful addition, and it will change the way how we click pictures on an iPhone. Also, the Camera Control button supports Visual Intelligence so you can point the ‌iPhone‌’s camera at something and pull up contextual details like details about a cafe, or add an event reminder to your calendar.

The new iPhone 16 Pro models offer faster Wi-Fi 7 support, an all-day battery life, a programmable, Action Button, upgraded microphone, among other things. Also, there’s a new Audio Mix feature that uses machine learning to identify and separate background audio and speech. The entire iPhone 16 lineup runs the latest iOS 18 which brings features revamped Control Center, customizable home screen & Lock Screen, redesigned Photos app, RCS support, and much more.

The iPhone 16 Pro comes in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. On the other hand, the 16 Pro Max has 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max Price and Availability

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999, while the most premium iPhone 16 Pro Max has a starting price of $1,199. Despite AI support and other upgrades, the iPhone 16 Pro matches the price tag of last year’s iPhone 15 Pro models, which makes them even more appealing. The iPhone 16 Pro & 16 Pro Max will be available in darker Black Titanium, brighter White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and new Dessert Titanium options.

The iPhone 16 Pro models will be up for pre-orders starting Friday, September 13, with shipping starting as early as September 20, 2024.