iPhone 15 Pro Back Glass Replacement Cost Is Really Low!

Good news alert! Apple’s recent iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max have a new internal structure (much like that of the iPhone 14 and the 14 Plus), which has led to a significantly lower price for the back glass replacement as compared to the price for the iPhone 14 Pro models. Have a look at the details.

iPhone 15 Pro Back Glass Repairs Won’t Be Expensive!

Apple’s repair prices have decreased (via Ian Zelbo) for the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max, specifically for the back glass damage. This will cost you $169 and $199 for the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max, respectively. For those who don’t know, this costs $499 and $549 for the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max, respectively.

And if you have Apple Care+, you can get this service for $29. In India, this can prove more beneficial. The iPhone 15 Pro back glass repair is for Rs 14,900 (as opposed to Rs 52,900 for the iPhone 14 Pro) and Rs 16,900 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro Max back glass repair is for Rs 59,900. Apple Care+ users can get this done for Rs 2,500. Due to a new internal structure, iPhone 15 Pro is now just $170 to replace the back glass compared to $500 on the 14 Pro pic.twitter.com/257R01WzAa— Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) September 17, 2023

The reason for this is simple; the back panel of the iPhone 15 Pro models can now be easily removed and hence, the lower repair prices. This is also why we can safely say that this low price will remain unless some circumstances lead to a price hike in the future.

The prices are visible on Apple’s website and you can get all the details regarding the different types of repair from there. You can check out the prices in your region by changing it from the option at the bottom of the website.

This is pretty exciting for the future in case of an accident. And the deal becomes sweeter with Apple Care+. You can check out more details about it over here. For those who don’t know, the iPhone 15 series is currently up for pre-order and will be available from September 22. However, the shipments for the Pro models have been delayed. So, will you buy any of the iPhone 15 models? Let us know in the comments below.