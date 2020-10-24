Apple finally introduced 5G support with the launch of its latest iPhone 12 series. Now, as iPhones support high-speed 5G networks, the Cupertino tech giant is giving iPhone 12 and 12 Pro users the option to download OTA software updates on 5G networks.

According to an official support document published recently by Apple, you now get many new data options to support the high-speed 5G network on the new iPhones. The said data modes will help users manage their 5G data more efficiently.

As per Apple, users will be able to choose from three different data modes – “Allow More Data on 5G”, “Standard”, and “Low Data Mode”, to manage their regular data usage. Users, rocking the latest iPhone 12 models, will be able to find these new options under the “Mobile Data” settings.

Now, amongst these three modes, the “Allow More Data on 5G” enables a ton of new data-enhancements for the iPhone 12 models. One of these is the option to download over-the-air iOS 14 updates through mobile data.

Since the dawn of iPhones, Apple has never allowed iPhone users to download software updates through mobile data. However, with 5G speeds, Apple now thinks it is okay to download OS updates with mobile data.

Moreover, the “Allow More Data on 5G” will also enable better FaceTime calls, higher quality video streaming, and better app-experiences by using more 5G data. However, with constant 5G network usage, the battery of your iPhone might degrade a lot faster than usual. Early tests have already shown that iPhone 12 Pro offers 20% less battery life as compared to last year’s iPhone 11 Pro.

You can find more information about the new 5G options on Apple’s official support website.