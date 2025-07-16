Get Ready for Liquid Glass as iOS 26 Public Beta Likely Arrives Next Week

Like it or not, the iOS 26 update introduces a major design overhaul with Liquid Glass, which everyone has been eagerly waiting to try out for themselves. Well, you won’t have to wait long, as the first iOS 26 public beta is likely to go live next week on July 23rd.

This confirmation doesn’t come from Apple, but from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who responded to an X post, revealing the expected date for the public beta. He said in his post, “around the 23rd”. Public beta updates are generally more polished and stable than the Developer builds, which are already available right now.

Typically, public beta updates are released sometime after the release of the third developer beta, which has already been released with a toned-down Liquid Glass effect. However, it seems unusually late this time, so I am speculating whether the company plans to release iOS 26 developer beta 4 before the public build. If Apple is following its usual 7-day gap between beta releases, then I would guess DP4 could arrive tomorrow.

But again, this is my prediction, and it might not come to fruition. That said, I am looking forward to the public beta of iOS 26, as it is likely to bring a more refined experience with the Liquid Glass design, suitable for everyday use. Still, these are beta updates, and they are prone to stability issues. So keep that in mind if you are planning to install the iOS 26 public beta on your iPhone next week.