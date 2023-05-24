iOS 17’s Rumored Lock Screen Changes and More Features Showcased

We are a few days away from WWDC 2023, which will see the introduction of iOS 17, along with the highly-rumored mixed reality headset and updates for macOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS. While we are yet to know what the iOS 17 features will really be like, a new concept video has emerged to give an idea based on past leaks. Have a look at the details.

iOS 17 Features: Expectations

A video by YouTuber Nicholas Ghigo showcases the ‘final‘ iOS 17 concept, which hints at the various lock screen and Control Center upgrades coming our way. The rumored new fonts and widgets (a lot of them!) for the Lock Screen are highly expected.

A past report has tipped the introduction of real-time lyrics via the Apple Music app on the Lock Screen. This is showcased too and looks pretty handy. We are also expected to see some customizable controls for the Lock Screen, which will add to the usability. It is also suggested that the Apple Maps widget for the Lock Screen with the Live Activity feature will make it easier to navigate while browsing through other aspects of the lock screen.

The video also hints at new app icons and enhanced personalizations and changes for the Control Center. From the looks of it, the latter looks very interesting and could certainly improve accessibility. Apple is also likely to bring the ability to lock individual apps on iOS 17 for enhanced security. It could also allow you to sideload apps! You can check out the video below for a better idea.

The Cupertino tech major also announced a number of accessibility features, which will most likely become a part of iOS 17 and launch soon. However, other than this, not much has been confirmed as of now. Hence, the aforementioned should be taken with a pinch of salt and it would best to wait for WWDC 2023 to begin from June 5. We will keep you posted on everything Apple announces next month, so, stay tuned. Meanwhile, do let us know which expected iOS 17 features you like the most in the comments below.