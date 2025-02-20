I Am Legend 2 Is In the Works, Confirms Will Smith: Here’s What We Know

Zombie movies have been one of the most celebrated genres of cinema since the genre became a thing in 1932. Even though there have been multiple adaptations of the flesh-eating beasts, the one presented in the Will Smith starring I Am Legend released in 2007 stands out to this date. Fans of the movie have been waiting on its sequel for quite some time and recently, it came to light that the sequel is finally in the works. Now, Will Smith has given us another update regarding I Am Legend 2 and I am here to let you guys in on everything he had to say.

Will Smith recently appeared in xQc’s Twitch live-stream where he was questioned about the work being done on I Am Legend 2 and whether whatever’s in the air regarding the upcoming sequel is true. To this, Will Smith responded by confirming that I Am Legend 2 is indeed in the works and he also revealed that he and Michael B. Jordan recently met and talked about their characters set to appear in the movie.

“Yeah, that’s a real thing, Me and Michael B. Jordan, we sat down for about a week, just went through, you know, character stuff. Akiva Goldsman, is the writer, so, he’s putting it together. No, that’s a real thing.” – Will Smith

In the same live-stream, Will Smith also appreciated the acting talents of Michael B. Jordan and expressed how much he loves working with him.

How Is Will Smith Going to Return in I Am Legend 2?

Image Credit: Warner Bros. (via YouTube/Warner Bros. Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

When the Sequel to I Am Legend was announced, fans wondered how Will Smith’s character would make his return since by the end of the movie, he sacrificed himself to save the other survivors. However, there is a catch to this. In the theatrical version of the movie, Smith’s character died but in the DVD version, there was an alternate ending where he survived and I Am Legend 2 will carry forward from that very ending.

Even though we don’t have a release date for I Am Legend 2 yet, the anticipation for this one is real since fans have waited for almost two decades to witness this sequel. So, let’s wait and see what happens, and as soon as we have some details regarding the release, we will let you know ASAP. Till then, stay tuned for more!