How to Get More Darts in Beaks

The much-awaited bird hunting game, Beaks, has finally released on Roblox. But mind you, you’re not hunting and killing the birds; instead, you shoot at them with tranquilizer darts to sedate them and add them to your collection. Though the default darts are aplenty and will never run out, they are not the best for taking down the birds. Thus, if you are on the lookout for the steps to get more, different darts in Beaks, we have you covered.

Best Way to Get Darts in Beaks

Roblox players know the plight of running out of Fisch bait while catching fish. While that is not the case in Beaks, as you have an infinite amount of default darts, there are plenty of other Beaks darts, such as Golden dart, Mythical dart, and more, that you would want to obtain to catch birds easily or with mutations.

To get these special darts in any of the Beaks locations, you can simply visit the Dartsmith. They go by different names, like Darth in Beakwoods or Needle in Mount Beaks. Moreover, you cannot just buy darts from them. Instead, you pay a sum to roll three random darts. You can read about all Beaks darts available in the game in our dedicated list here.

Image Credit: Beaks/ Roblox

Here are the dialogues that you need to select and the money you need to spend to get darts from the different dartsmiths:

Darth (Beakwoods, $200) – Can I get something cheap? I’m kinda broke

Needle (Mount Beaks, $800) – Can I get something light on the coin?

Longshot (Quill Lake, $400) – Got anything cheap?

(Quill Lake, $400) – Got anything cheap? Scar (Deadlands, $1000) – Got anything that won’t rot my hand off?

This is a bizarre luck-based mechanic for equipment that is essential to Beaks’ gameplay. And even if the developers want to use this mechanic, they should at least give players a chance to earn more darts. Currently, there is no way to roll more darts at once.