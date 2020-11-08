Reddit, as we all know, is a community-driven social platform and the developers often add features to help its users connect with each other more and express themselves freely. So, in order to help users build a Reddit identity for themselves, the developers announced a brand new avatar builder for them.

Create Your Own Avatar Using the Reddit App

So, here’s how you can use this new Reddit tool and create your cute or fierce Reddit avatar to display it on your profile.

Download the official Reddit app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Open it up on your device. Log in to your profile if you have an existing one or create a new one from the login page.

if you have an existing one or create a new one from the login page. Now, once the app opens your Reddit feed, tap the small profile icon at the top-left corner of your screen.

In the sidebar menu-list, you will find the option to “create an avatar”.

Tap it to open up the avatar creation page .

. Now, you can manipulate factors like body and eye color, hairstyle, and attires to create your own personalized avatar.

Now, Reddit has had its avatar builder since way back from 2015. However, the developers say that they haven’t had time to improve it, until now.

Moreover, with this new upgrade, the developers added a lot of new Halloween-themed cosmetic items to add it to your avatar. You can even add a mask to your avatar to encourage other Redditors to wear them. However, most of these themed items are exclusive to premium members.

Nonetheless, you can use the avatar builder to create your own personal avatar for your Reddit profile. It will be displayed on your profile as profile hovercards.