Honkai Star Rail x Fate Stay Night Collab Characters Revealed

Honkai Star Rail x Fate Stay Night Collab was first teased almost eight months ago during version 2.4’s livestream. Ever since then, HSR players have been wondering which Fate character would be added to the game during the collab. Hoyoverse has finally revealed two 5-star characters for the Honkai Star Rail x Fate Stay Night collab. But that’s not all, as one of the 5-star characters is going to be completely free for players. Interested? Let’s find out more.

Honkai Star Rail x Fate Stay Night Collab Characters

The collab event between Honkai Star Rail and Fate Stay Night is titled Sweet Dreams and the Holy Grail. The HSR x Fate Stay Night event will feature two new 5-star characters, namely Archer and Saber. The two new characters will feature in Honkai Star Rail 3.4 banners, releasing on July 11, 2025.

Although both characters will be added to the HSR 3.4 banners, a free copy of Archer will be given to all players for free. Every player who logs into the game after July 11, 2025, till Honkai Star Rail 3.6 version ends, can claim Archer as a login reward.

Archer

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

Archer will be a 5-star Hunt character of the Quantum damage type. He is said to always remain justice’s steadfast companion. Archer is a warrior who stands resolutely against the hypocrisy of the world. His Drip Marketing specially mentions that he would bring justice on anyone who creates a ‘phantasmal sweet dream under the guise of false ideals’.

First meeting, huh? Just call me Archer. Lucky for us, we’re not here to kill each other, so let’s keep things civil — if we can.

Saber

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

Saber will be a 5-star Destruction character of the Wind damage type. She is a young maiden who has heeded the call for this unique iteration of the Holy Grail War. Unlike Archer, Saber is a solitary Heroic spirit who has traversed the long night of Fate. Her Drip Marketing also reveals that the Sword in the Stone is offering its choice once more, and wonders how Saber shall shatter the illusions of the past this time around.

Are you my master? My sword is yours to command. I will give it my all to bring you victory.

Although not official, it seems that Honkai Star Rail 3.4, alongside the HSR x Fate Stay Night collab, may take us back to Penacony. This is speculated based on how the Drip Marketing for both the new characters speaks about breaking illusions of the past and dreams, which feels a lot closer to Penacony than other areas in the game. Also, the background of Saber’s drip marketing appears to be from Penacony, seemingly featuring Aventurine, Robin, Jade, Boothill, and Mr. Reca.

However, this is just speculation based on my experience. Tell us your opinion on the Honkai Star Rail x Fate Stay Night Collab and where you think it will take place inside the game.