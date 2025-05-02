You Can Play Hollow Knight Silksong in September 2025, but Only Here

Hollow Knight Silksong is a game that’s been so long in development that we’re growing older with it. However, after a long period of silence, we recently got to know about the game’s release window. There’s even more good news since we now know that gamers will be able to play Hollow Knight Silksong in September 2025 with a small catch. It will be at an Australian museum. Read on to know more.

Team Cherry’s much-awaited action platformer Hollow Knight Silksong is all set to make an appearance at Australia’s National Museum of Screen Culture (ACMI) starting September 18, 2025. The game will be on display and for play as part of a special exhibit called Game Worlds.

Speaking to IGN, ACMI’s co-curators Bethan Johnson and Jini Maxwell said:

“Since Hollow Knight: Silksong’s initial announcement in 2019, it has been one of the most anticipated indie games on the planet – and we are thrilled to celebrate the design of this South Australian-made game as a centrepiece of Game Worlds in September.”

However, at this point, it is unclear whether Silksong’s appearance is a sneak preview or one that will be revealed after the game launches. Since we don’t have a concrete release date outside of the September 2025 window, it’s a hit-or-miss to assume.

Nonetheless, if you’re a metroidvania gamer wanting to try our Hollow Knight Silksong, you’d best get on a plane to Australia and line up outside the ACMI.

That said, are you excited about Hollow Knight Silksong coming this year? Let us know in the comments below.