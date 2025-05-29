Hideo Kojima Confirms Death Stranding Is Getting an Anime Adaptation

Recently, Kojima has been actively broadening the Death Stranding universe across multiple media formats. Kojima Productions has confirmed a live-action Death Stranding movie is already in the works. Michael Sarnoski and A24 Productions are helming the project in collaboration with Kojima Productions. Now, Kojima has further revealed there is one more adaptation on the way, as the Death Stranding IP is getting the anime treatment.

In an interview with Vogue Japan, Kojima talked about how the video games adaptations such as The Last of Us and Mario have been approached differently to cater their targeted audiences, as “I am also currently working with A24 on a live-action film adaptation of “Death Stranding”. When it comes to film adaptations of games, there have been recent films like “The Last of Us” that keep the plot of the original intact, and films like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” that are more like a service to game fans.”

Then, Kojima opened up about how he aims to make a cinematic triumph with the Death Stranding live-action movie, which will win awards at the prestigious Cannes and Venice Film Festivals. Kojima has always hinted at anime as a possible next step for the DS franchise. Now, in this interview, he has confirmed that an anime adaptation of Death Stranding is officially in the works.

Each of these works has its own merits, but as a film lover, I want to pursue expression as a film. I am aiming to make “Death Stranding” in a way that can only be done as a film, and that will win awards at the Cannes Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival. In fact, we are also currently working on an anime adaptation.

Kojima has only confirmed that an anime is in production at the moment. Therefore, we do not have any details regarding the anime studio that will bring the anime project to life right now. If you aren’t aware, Death Stranding 2, the sequel game, is right around the corner.

Kojima fans can rejoice as their beloved Death Stranding IP expands to new media forms. In the meantime, what do you think about the upcoming DS anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.