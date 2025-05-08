New Death Stranding 2 Gameplay Details Emerge Ahead of the Game’s Launch

Hideo Kojima is returning with a sequel to his critically acclaimed Death Stranding (2019) this June. It’s safe to say that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is one of the hotly anticipated gaming titles of 2025. The sequel is slated to release on June 26, 2025, and the excitement around the game is growing at a rapid rate day by day. We have more than one month to the game’s launch, and before the game’s release, new details regarding the gameplay of Death Stranding 2 have been revealed to the fans today.

Recently, Kojima Productions invited selected media outlets to give early access to the sequel. As a result, the hands-on reports for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach surfaced online today. A new report on the PlayStation blog unveiled the latest gameplay details of the sequel that the fans have been waiting to hear more about.

After Sam Bridges’ adventures in the post-apocalyptic US, the next installment will take us to Australian lands. The sequel is looking more stunning than ever before. Kojima has crafted a quick-moving gameplay with new enemies to take down and many other improvements. Unlike the first game, the story is also said to unfold at a breakneck pace.

The creator has refined the formula by adding dynamic changes such as new Bola guns, advanced trucks and motorcycles for transport, sudden natural hazards such as earthquakes, and many more.

In addition, the game is confirmed to have a day and night cycle, which will give players the freedom to strategize their gameplay. Looks like Kojima has strengthened all aspects of the gameplay to offer the players an extraordinary follow-up to a humanity-saving tale.

All the latest hands-on reports suggest that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is one of Kojima’s best works since his Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Hence, gamers can gear up for a life-altering experience with Death Stranding 2 this June.

With GTA VI delayed, Death Stranding 2 should be on every gamer's radar to enjoy in 2025.