Death Stranding 2 Release Date and Pre-Order Details Revealed

It will be unfair if we do not include the Death Stranding sequel as one of the highly anticipated titles of 2025. Well, the good news is that we finally know when the game comes out. At this year’s SXSW in Austin, Texas, Hideo Kojima revealed that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will release on June 26, 2025.

PlayStation presented the event, and many key figures from the Death Stranding franchise were present. Hideo Kojima hosted the star-studded SXSW special panel, and Norman Reedus and Troy Baker also joined. At the special showcase, a new 10-minute pre-order trailer was also played.

The trailer revealed a fresh insight into the upcoming sequel, including the price details of the game. A big highlight of the Death Stranding sequel is inclusion of star cast actors such as Fragile (Léa Seydoux), Tarman (George Miller), Higgs (Troy Baker), Tomorrow (Elle Fanning), Dollamn (Fatih Akin), Rainy (Shioli Kutsuna), The President (Alastair Duncan), Lucy (Alissa Jung), Heartman (Nicholas Winding Refn), and Doctor (Debra Wilson). We also see a Metal Gear Solid Snake reference as Neil dons the iconic bandana from the series.

Death Stranding 2 Pre-Order Details

Preorder details, along with the game’s cinematics and gameplay, are also shared. Preorders for the standard edition of Death Stranding 2, a PlayStation 5 exclusive priced at $69.99, begin on March 17. Players who opt for the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Editions, priced at $79.99 and $229.99, respectively, will gain early access to the game on June 24.

All the pre-orders will have the Custom Hologram: Quokka (EARLY UNLOCK), Battle Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3], Boost Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3], and Bokka Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3] as a bonus reward. However, the Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Editions will have more than just the early access. They will also get extra in-game items helping with the game progression.

Image Credit: Kojima Productions

As revealed earlier in 2022 during the PlayStation State of Play event, Death Stranding 2 On the Beach will be a PS5 release. That being said, we might see an Xbox release eventually, now that Kojima Productions owns the IP. A Death Stranding concert tour visiting 19 countries is also announced and will feature live music performances, starting November 8, 2025.

Are you excited for Death Stranding 2 On the Beach now that we have the release date? Which edition are you pre-ordering? Do tell us in the comments below.