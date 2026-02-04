GTA 5 Online Will Not Sunset After GTA 6 Launch, Take-Two Confirms

GTA 5’s online component, more commonly known as GTA Online, continues to be a reliable cash cow for Take-Two. Despite being over a decade old, the criminal empire-building sandbox is still among the most popular games across all platforms, drawing millions of active users every month. It’s also stuffed to the brim with content, offering everything from elaborate heists and raids to something as mundane as being a forklift operator.

With GTA 6 set to release this year, many fans are already gearing up for Rockstar’s next multiplayer sandbox while others are wondering if GTA 5 Online will be abandoned as a result. During its latest investor call, Take-Two provided an answer to that question, and it’s one that most fans will be happy to hear.

GTA Online to Remain Active After GTA 6’s Launch

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The investor call in question saw Take-Two reaffirm GTA 6’s release date and reveal that the game’s marketing will kick off in the summer. While these announcements dominated the headlines, the publisher also revealed the fate of GTA Online during a Q&A segment.

On being asked whether GTA Online will remain active after GTA 6’s arrival, a representative for Take-Two confirmed that the game will continue to receive updates as long as players engage with it. It’s a straightforward answer for a standard approach: if the playerbase is there, Rockstar is too.

While elaborating on the company’s quarterly earnings, the company highlighted a 27% growth in GTA Online’s revenue, bolstered by the release of popular updates. This is obviously referring to the GTA Online Mansions update, which added new properties, missions, and even pets to the sprawling sandbox. The resulting revenue growth proved that the title still has legs, and Take-Two clearly sees value in keeping it alive even after GTA 6 rolls around.

Of course, the game’s future depends on how many players stick with it come November and beyond. So, while Rockstar might keep GTA Online’s lights on for an extended period, the level of user engagement will likely dictate the quality and scale of future updates.

With all that being said, will you ditch GTA Online when GTA 6 releases? Let us know in the comments.