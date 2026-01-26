GTA 6 Physical Release Reportedly Delayed to Avoid Spoilers

The GTA 6 rumor mill keeps on churning and it has now produced a potential reason for concern. As per a new report, Rockstar’s upcoming title has suffered another delay, but this one has nothing to do with the game itself. Instead, the publisher is reportedly planning against a physical release on the game’s launch date, for reasons that certainly make sense but are sure to disappoint collectors.

The game itself is still on course to arrive on November 19, 2026, unless an official statement confirms otherwise. Given the contentious nature of discourse surrounding physical media, some players could consider skipping out on GTA 6 until it’s available on a disc.

GTA 6 Could Skip Out on Physical Copies to Avoid Spoilers

Image Credit: Rockstar

Reporting on the matter comes from Polish publication PPE, which previously leaked the PS5 port of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 as well as the release date of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on the Switch 2. A trusted source revealed to them that GTA 6’s publisher, Take-Two, is currently not planning a physical edition of Jason and Lucia’s story on launch day. This measure is an effort to avoid spoilers and gameplay leaks – something that has derailed the release of several AAA games in the past.

The report cites The Last of Us Part 2 as an example, and we all know the damage that early game spoiler inflicted on the game’s public reception. We’ve also seen story leaks for Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077 in recent years, all of which can be chalked up to physical copies leaving warehouses way too early.

Crucially, the report mentions that GTA 6 physical editions aren’t being cancelled by any means and could instead be delayed for up to four weeks after launch, or even pushed into 2027. As far as maintaining the game’s secrecy is concerned, it’s a sound move on Rockstar’s part. But it is nevertheless disappointing to hear that one of the most anticipated video games of all time will not be getting a proper, physical day-one edition.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed officially, so Rockstar might just put a pin in the speculation by announcing physical pre-orders. Until then, take these details with a grain of salt.

Do you think delaying GTA 6’s physical release is a good move? Let us know in the comments.