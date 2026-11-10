GTA 7 Could Arrive Sooner Than Expected as Take-Two Boss Hints at Faster Rockstar Game Releases

With just nine days to go until the blockbuster launch of GTA 6, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick discussed the development schedule for upcoming Rockstar Games titles in an interview with IGN. The Take-Two boss suggested that Rockstar could release GTA 7 and other new games faster than before in the next decade.

Last month, Phil Hooker, Rockstar North’s Head of Development, told Jason Schreier in an interview that players wouldn’t have to wait another 8 years for Rockstar’s next game. With the team, engine, and tools already in place, Rockstar could create new content faster than ever.

Essentially, GTA 6 serves as a foundation that helps accelerate the development of Rockstar’s next game. When asked whether Rockstar would be able to release more games faster than before, Strauss Zelnick confirmed that the company’s release strategy for all its popular franchises, including GTA, would look dramatically different over the next decade.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

“We do think that the nature and velocity of the content we’ll see from our iconic franchises, including GTA, will look dramatically different over the next decade,” Zelnick said. As you can see, the Take-Two boss specifically mentioned “GTA” when discussing Rockstar Games’ future releases.

So, if Rockstar begins working on GTA 7 soon, fans might not have to wait another decade for its release. As of yet, neither Take-Two Interactive nor Rockstar Games has officially announced its next game following GTA 6. However, rumors have it that LA Noire 2 could be Rockstar’s next major game after GTA 6.

During the iicon event this year, the Take-Two boss also hinted at a potential L.A. Noire sequel from Rockstar Games. Both Take-Two and Rockstar remain committed to delivering the highest quality entertainment faster than before, given the nature and velocity of their future projects.

So, whether it’s GTA 7 or LA Noire 2, Rockstar plans to release the best entertainment experiences on Earth at a faster pace over the next decade. That said, do you think GTA 7 will arrive sooner than expected? Let us know in the comments below.