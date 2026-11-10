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GTA 6 Presales Are “Far in Excess” of Expectations, Confirms Take-Two CEO

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick at a British GQ event (left)/Jason riding a bike in GTA 6 (right).
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirms GTA 6 presales are "far in excess" of company expectations.
  • However, Zelnick said the company won't celebrate early, as it "never claims success before it occurs."
  • Meanwhile, he assured that Take-Two will share "information about how GTA 6 performs" after its November 19 launch.
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The pre-orders for Rockstar’s upcoming title are reportedly already smashing records, according to multiple reports on how many GTA 6 pre-orders have been sold, with Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick now confirming that presales have exceeded expectations just 10 days ahead of its November 19, 2026, launch.

Speaking to Variety ahead of Take-Two’s Q2 FY2027 earnings call on November 9, Zelnick corroborated that GTA 6 presales are running“running far in excess of our expectations.” This aligns with the Take-Two CEO’s previous comments that GTA 6 pre-orders sales are “unprecedented” during the August 7 investor call.

Jason and Lucia robbing a store in GTA 6.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

“That’s a good thing. That said, we never claim success before it occurs. So we’re just days away from beginning to see the fruits of our labor,” said Zelnick to Variety about the GTA 6 pre-order sales. He did not disclose the exact number of presales Rockstar’s upcoming game has received so far.

However, he didn’t stay mum, as Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed that the company will “certainly be giving more information about how ‘GTA 6’ performs post-launch.” According to Sensor Tower, Rockstar’s open-world title has already generated more than $750 million in presales, bringing it closer to the $1 billion mark as GTA 6’s release date approaches.

GTA 6’s platforms list doesn’t include a PC release yet, as Rockstar is releasing the game exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For comparison, GTA 5 generated $800 million in revenue on the first day of its 2013 launch, so it wouldn’t be surprising if GTA 6 crosses the $1 billion mark within 24 hours of November 19.

With GTA 6’s reported $1 billion budget, Rockstar could recover its development costs within a day of launch. That might sound unfathomable, but it’s certainly possible. That said, what do you think the exact GTA 6 presales numbers will be? Let us know in the comments below.

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Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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