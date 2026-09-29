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GTA 6’s Massive Animal Ecosystem Includes Over 170 Species

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A Chameleon in GTA 6
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • GTA 6 features over 170 different animal species.
  • The animal ecosystem includes over 60 bird types, 30 land mammals, fish, reptiles, and more.
  • Michael Kane, Rockstar Games vice president of dynamic art, confirmed that the game includes flamingos, pelicans, manatees, and alligators.
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Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 features over 170 different animal species in Game Informer’s exclusive cover story. GTA 6’s massive animal ecosystem includes more than 60 bird types, 30 land mammals, fish, reptiles, and more.

Although the GTA 6 cover story initially crashed Game Informer’s website and app, the exclusive story is now live and packed with details on the game’s animal ecosystem, weather system, activities, and more.

In the exclusive story, Rockstar Games officially confirmed that it has recreated Florida’s diverse ecosystem in GTA 6 by adding over 170 animal species across Leonida. The animal ecosystem includes Leonida-native species that have never been featured not only in GTA games but also in any Rockstar Games title before.

If you are wondering what animals we can look forward to seeing across the GTA 6 Leonida map, the game’s animal system includes 60+ bird types, 30+ land mammals, various fish, reptiles, etc. Michael Kane, vice president of dynamic art at Rockstar Games, revealed that the game includes flamingos, pelicans, manatees, and of course alligators.

Animals in Mount Kalaga National Park in GTA 6
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Kane further discussed how the team was committed to faithfully recreating the diverse ecosystem of Florida in GTA 6: “Florida has a diverse animal ecosystem that we wanted to faithfully include across the different biomes in Leonida urban and rural environs, aquatic life both inland and ocean, and the wetland habitats like the swamps and Everglades.”

Earlier, Rockstar revealed it sent a dedicated research team to Miami for on-the-ground exploration to shape GTA 6’s characters. Similarly, Rockstar’s animal art and population team researched extensively to bring the game’s animals to life with accurate visuals and animations.

“The animal art and population teams are incredibly passionate about delivering animals that are accurately researched and look visually correct in every respect, alongside the supporting movement and animation to bring them to life,” Kane said.

For comparison, Red Dead Redemption 2 features around 178 animal species. Therefore, GTA 6 activities like hunting and fishing will be exhilarating and immersive given the variety of wildlife available across the entire Leonida state.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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