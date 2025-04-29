GTA 6 Online and Release Date News on the Way: Insider Predicts

Another week, more waiting for anything related to Grand Theft Auto 6. With the April 1 trailer rumor out of the way, a new one has arrived this week. Known insider Tom Henderson has predicted that Rockstar Games will have some news for us before the Take-Two earnings call on May 15. Moreover, Henderson will also reveal a detailed GTA 6 Online story that may give us a first idea of what we can expect when the release date (fall 2025) arrives.

GTA 6 Online Story is Coming This Week

This is the first time we have heard anything about GTA 6 from a known personality. During the Insider Gaming podcast, Tom Henderson assured us that he would reveal a well-researched story regarding the game’s online mode. We can assume that the story will reveal more about the GTA 6 online metaverse.

But that’s not all. In earlier reports, we have seen analysts suggesting that GTA 6 will be priced above the $100 price tag. A key reason behind that claim was the involvement of online resource packs. Although these are all assumptions, we can accept that the Online mode will play a significant role in the game’s setting. As for Henderson’s report, he strictly mentioned that the story will be about GTA 6 Online. This means there will be zero to no mention of marketing or story mode.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

While discussing the story, the Insider also mentioned something about the highly anticipated GTA 6 release date. Although some parts of the internet thought it was a claim, he later confirmed this through an X reply, stating that he only predicted a release date announcement might be around the corner. In the reply, he said:

“I said that we COULD see confirmation of the release date, be that via a new trailer, financial earnings forecasts, or whatever. I have zero knowledge if they will – It was nothing more than speculation.”

Well, whether Rockstar Games reveals a new GTA 6 trailer or not, we can understand that the internet is starting to get impatient. Are you excited for the Take-Two earnings call in May? Do you think we will get the GTA 6 online story and release date on the same week? Do tell us in the comments.