GTA 6 Online and Release Date News on the Way: Insider Predicts

- Reliable insider Tom Henderson has teased an upcoming story focused on GTA 6’s Online mode.
- In the same podcast, he predicted Rockstar may reveal a new trailer or the game’s release date soon.
- Take-Two is scheduled to hold its quarterly earnings call on May 15, which could line up with the announcement.
Another week, more waiting for anything related to Grand Theft Auto 6. With the April 1 trailer rumor out of the way, a new one has arrived this week. Known insider Tom Henderson has predicted that Rockstar Games will have some news for us before the Take-Two earnings call on May 15. Moreover, Henderson will also reveal a detailed GTA 6 Online story that may give us a first idea of what we can expect when the release date (fall 2025) arrives.
GTA 6 Online Story is Coming This Week
This is the first time we have heard anything about GTA 6 from a known personality. During the Insider Gaming podcast, Tom Henderson assured us that he would reveal a well-researched story regarding the game’s online mode. We can assume that the story will reveal more about the GTA 6 online metaverse.
But that’s not all. In earlier reports, we have seen analysts suggesting that GTA 6 will be priced above the $100 price tag. A key reason behind that claim was the involvement of online resource packs. Although these are all assumptions, we can accept that the Online mode will play a significant role in the game’s setting. As for Henderson’s report, he strictly mentioned that the story will be about GTA 6 Online. This means there will be zero to no mention of marketing or story mode.
GTA 6 Release Date Announcement and New Trailer Soon?
While discussing the story, the Insider also mentioned something about the highly anticipated GTA 6 release date. Although some parts of the internet thought it was a claim, he later confirmed this through an X reply, stating that he only predicted a release date announcement might be around the corner. In the reply, he said:
“I said that we COULD see confirmation of the release date, be that via a new trailer, financial earnings forecasts, or whatever. I have zero knowledge if they will – It was nothing more than speculation.”
Well, whether Rockstar Games reveals a new GTA 6 trailer or not, we can understand that the internet is starting to get impatient. Are you excited for the Take-Two earnings call in May? Do you think we will get the GTA 6 online story and release date on the same week? Do tell us in the comments.