GTA 6 Could Finally Get Community Servers, New Rockstar Job Listings Suggest

New Rockstar Games job listings online suggest that GTA 6 community servers could potentially be in the works. This means that players could be able to host islands as they see fit and have their own rules and regulations in play. If all goes well, Adin Ross’ dream could become a reality; people would be able to have full-time jobs playing GTA 6.

Rockstar Is Hiring for GTA 6 Creator Platform Roles Tied to Community Servers

Rockstar has listed a total of nine job openings for the Creator Platform on its website. These are based in London, New York, and Scotland. Looking closely at the roles, it’s clear the studio is working on something big, and given the timeline, it fits perfectly into the narrative of potential community servers for GTA 6. We do have some of the best GTA 5 RP servers out there, but it would appear that the developers want to give us more freedom.

Having said that, it is still too early to positively state what’s in development. However, given that we know GTA 6 won’t launch with an online mode, this is likely phase two of the overall development process. With the game launching later this year, it would make sense that Rockstar slowly shifts its focus to work on the online experience for GTA 6.

Image Credit: Rockstar

All this brings us to a very important question: what is the Creator Platform and what’s its connection to GTA 6 community servers? The short answer is that these developers are responsible for providing technology, tools, and solutions that will enhance the creator experience, while integrating in-game features like GTA 6 vehicles. This, in turn, will allow players to develop their own game modes for customized dedicated servers.

If this is exactly what we all think it is, GTA 6 Ultimate Edition has nothing on the upcoming online experience. All said and done, hopefully, this doesn’t turn into another fiasco like the ESA labeling Minecraft servers as illegal. GTA 6 is said to be the most hyped game this year, and if anything, this recent development could have put the hype-train into overdrive.