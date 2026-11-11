GTA 6 Fans Can Win Up to $500 by Predicting Its Metascore Before Launch

Metacritic, in collaboration with Fandom, is hosting a sweepstakes offering up to $500 in Visa gift cards to three lucky fans who correctly predict GTA 6’s Metascore. The voting for the sweepstakes remains open until November 17, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET, one day before GTA 6’s review embargo lifts and two days ahead of its worldwide launch.

Players can submit one prediction on the GTA 6 Fandom Prediction page and edit it anytime before voting closes. Winners will be drawn based on the game’s Metascore on the platform with the most critic reviews and announced after November 30. Only three players who predict the exact score qualify for the prize draw, which offers three Visa gift cards:

$500 Visa gift card (first place)

$250 Visa gift card (second place)

$150 Visa gift card (third place)

Image Credit: Fandom/Metacritic

You must be a US resident and aged 18+ to enter the GTA 6 Metacritic sweepstakes to predict the score. If you meet these requirements, follow the steps below to participate in the contest:

Head to the GTA 6 Fandom Prediction page.

Log in to an existing Fandom account or create a new one.

Choose a number from 0-100 for the GTA 6 Metascore.

Agree to the Rules in the box below.

Click on “Submit Prediction”.

Winners will receive Visa gift cards through their Fandom account within two weeks after verification. With these Visa cards, you can buy goods and services from multiple storefronts and secure your GTA 6 pre-order if you haven’t already.

GTA 6’s review embargo reportedly lifts on November 18, meaning Metacritic reviews could start rolling in just a day before launch. For now, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake leads this year’s Metacritic rankings with a score of 96. We’ll have to wait and see whether GTA 6 beats this score.

That said, what do you think the GTA 6 Metascore will land at? Tell us in the comments section below.