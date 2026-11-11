Home > News > GTA 6 Fans Can Win Up to $500 by Predicting Its Metascore Before Launch

GTA 6 Fans Can Win Up to $500 by Predicting Its Metascore Before Launch

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 screenshot featuring Jason and Lucia by a car window, with Jason holding a Visa gift card.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games/Beebom
In Short
  • Metacritic has teamed up with Fandom to host a sweepstakes inviting fans to predict GTA 6's Metascore.
  • Fans who correctly predict the game's Metacritic score can win up to $500 in Visa gift cards.
  • Voting for the sweepstakes ends on November 17, 2026, a day before the GTA 6 review embargo lifts.
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Metacritic, in collaboration with Fandom, is hosting a sweepstakes offering up to $500 in Visa gift cards to three lucky fans who correctly predict GTA 6’s Metascore. The voting for the sweepstakes remains open until November 17, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET, one day before GTA 6’s review embargo lifts and two days ahead of its worldwide launch.

Players can submit one prediction on the GTA 6 Fandom Prediction page and edit it anytime before voting closes. Winners will be drawn based on the game’s Metascore on the platform with the most critic reviews and announced after November 30. Only three players who predict the exact score qualify for the prize draw, which offers three Visa gift cards:

  • $500 Visa gift card (first place)
  • $250 Visa gift card (second place)
  • $150 Visa gift card (third place)
GTA 6 Metacritic predictions Fandom official page with the editable score.
Image Credit: Fandom/Metacritic

You must be a US resident and aged 18+ to enter the GTA 6 Metacritic sweepstakes to predict the score. If you meet these requirements, follow the steps below to participate in the contest:

  • Head to the GTA 6 Fandom Prediction page.
  • Log in to an existing Fandom account or create a new one.
  • Choose a number from 0-100 for the GTA 6 Metascore.
  • Agree to the Rules in the box below.
  • Click on “Submit Prediction”.

Winners will receive Visa gift cards through their Fandom account within two weeks after verification. With these Visa cards, you can buy goods and services from multiple storefronts and secure your GTA 6 pre-order if you haven’t already.

GTA 6’s review embargo reportedly lifts on November 18, meaning Metacritic reviews could start rolling in just a day before launch. For now, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake leads this year’s Metacritic rankings with a score of 96. We’ll have to wait and see whether GTA 6 beats this score.

That said, what do you think the GTA 6 Metascore will land at? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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