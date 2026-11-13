Home > News > Rockstar Is Hosting GTA 6 Album Listening Parties at Record Stores Worldwide

Rockstar Is Hosting GTA 6 Album Listening Parties at Record Stores Worldwide

Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
Jason and Lucia leaning on a car in GTA 6 along with Vinyl
Image Credit: Rockstar Games (Made by Beebom)
In Short
  • GTA 6 Album listening parties start on November 18 across 12 countries.
  • More than 230 North American record stores are reportedly participating, including four stores in Miami.
  • Fans can hear 34 original tracks, enter giveaways, and pre-order exclusive pink and blue vinyl.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records are bringing GTA 6 Album Listening Parties to participating record stores worldwide on November 18, 2026. Thereby, giving fans an opportunity to hear the upcoming GTA 6 music album before the official release.

That’s not all, because you’ll also be eligible for some exclusive giveaways, limited-edition vinyl pre-orders, and Leonida-themed postcards.

The official GTA 6 Album listening events website lists the participating locations across 12 countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Germany, Poland, France, Spain, the Netherlands, South Korea, and South Africa.

GTA 6 Listening Parties around the world map
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

In North America alone, there are more than 230 independent record stores participating in this event. Miami, the real-world inspiration behind GTA 6 Vice City, is also represented by Endo Records & Music, Lucky Records, Sweat Records, and Technique Records as participating stores.

As for fans, there’s plenty to look forward to. You can participate in some exclusive giveaways and have a chance at obtaining Leonida-themed postcards and other limited-edition merchandise. Just keep in mind that the stock can vary by location, so it’s worth calling your local store before making the trip.

The GTA 6 music album features 34 original tracks with artists such as Travis Scott, Cardi B, Tove Lo, and Metro Boomin, contributing to the music lineup. You can also find most of the GTA 6 songs revealed so far in this linked list.

With global listening events, exclusive vinyl, and an exclusive GTA 6 music festival in Miami, Rockstar is making sure that the in-game soundtrack gets its own spotlight among the fans during its launch. So, if you’re above 17 years of age, it’s worth trying to book GTA 6 music festival tickets. Since it’s a lottery-based system, you might also have a chance to win.

So, are you hyped up for the official GTA 6 listening parties before the game release? Tell us in the comments below.

Related Articles
GTA 6 Brands: Every Real-Life Brand Parody We’ve Spotted
Sagnik Adhikary Nov 13, 2026
GTA Online 2 (GTA 6 Online): Speculated Release Date, Character Transfer and Features
Bipradeep Biswas Nov 13, 2026
How to Pet Dogs and Cats in GTA 6? Answered
Bipradeep Biswas Nov 12, 2026
How to Avoid GTA 6 Spoilers: Words to Mute on Social Media Right Now
Ishan Adhikary Nov 12, 2026

#Tags
Grand Theft Auto 6featured
Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas
Bipradeep Biswas

A Computer Science graduate with a passion for gaming, currently specializing in Minecraft and popular Roblox games. Apart from games, he loves travelling, and binge-watching his favorite anime and sitcoms. He also loves solving Contexto and other daily puzzle games online.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    DOOM Developer id Software Has a New Game in the Works After Xbox Layoffs
    DOOM Developer id Software Has a New Game in the Works After Xbox Layoffs
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
    Tomb Raider Catalyst's Switch 2 Release Now Uncertain After Amazon Listing Change
    Tomb Raider Catalyst's Switch 2 Release Now Uncertain After Amazon Listing Change
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
    Minecraft Krillion is Here, and It's a Trivia Game Worth Trying
    Minecraft Krillion is Here, and It's a Trivia Game Worth Trying
    Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
    Xbox's 25th Anniversary Celebration Brings Star Wars KOTOR and More Classics to PC
    Xbox's 25th Anniversary Celebration Brings Star Wars KOTOR and More Classics to PC
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
    Katie B Takes Home Best Minecraft Streamer at the Streamer Awards 2026
    Katie B Takes Home Best Minecraft Streamer at the Streamer Awards 2026
    Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
    Fortnite Captain X Identity Reveal Officially Set for December 5 Live Event
    Fortnite Captain X Identity Reveal Officially Set for December 5 Live Event
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Take-Two CEO Says Physical Games Aren't Going Away Despite GTA 6 Skipping Discs
    Take-Two CEO Says Physical Games Aren't Going Away Despite GTA 6 Skipping Discs
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary