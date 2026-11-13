Rockstar Is Hosting GTA 6 Album Listening Parties at Record Stores Worldwide

Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records are bringing GTA 6 Album Listening Parties to participating record stores worldwide on November 18, 2026. Thereby, giving fans an opportunity to hear the upcoming GTA 6 music album before the official release.

That’s not all, because you’ll also be eligible for some exclusive giveaways, limited-edition vinyl pre-orders, and Leonida-themed postcards.

The official GTA 6 Album listening events website lists the participating locations across 12 countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Germany, Poland, France, Spain, the Netherlands, South Korea, and South Africa.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

In North America alone, there are more than 230 independent record stores participating in this event. Miami, the real-world inspiration behind GTA 6 Vice City, is also represented by Endo Records & Music, Lucky Records, Sweat Records, and Technique Records as participating stores.

As for fans, there’s plenty to look forward to. You can participate in some exclusive giveaways and have a chance at obtaining Leonida-themed postcards and other limited-edition merchandise. Just keep in mind that the stock can vary by location, so it’s worth calling your local store before making the trip.

The GTA 6 music album features 34 original tracks with artists such as Travis Scott, Cardi B, Tove Lo, and Metro Boomin, contributing to the music lineup. You can also find most of the GTA 6 songs revealed so far in this linked list.

With global listening events, exclusive vinyl, and an exclusive GTA 6 music festival in Miami, Rockstar is making sure that the in-game soundtrack gets its own spotlight among the fans during its launch. So, if you’re above 17 years of age, it’s worth trying to book GTA 6 music festival tickets. Since it’s a lottery-based system, you might also have a chance to win.

So, are you hyped up for the official GTA 6 listening parties before the game release? Tell us in the comments below.