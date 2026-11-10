GTA 6 Has Officially Gone Gold, Take-Two CEO Confirms Development Is Complete

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but it’s now official: GTA 6 has gone gold. During Take-Two’s Q2 FY2027 earnings call on November 9, 2026, CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed that Rockstar Games has completed the development of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Only nine days remain until GTA 6 arrives on PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Ahead of the game’s monumental launch, the Take-Two boss revealed that Rockstar Games has officially wrapped up the development of the most-awaited GTA title. So, GTA 6 has officially gone gold!

Furthermore, Strauss Zelnick praised the Rockstar developers. He stated that the devs have done their very best work, and that the game will soon be in every consumer’s hands.

“Right now, Rockstar has completed the development of GTA 6. That may not come as a surprise to you since we’re 10 days away from the release. They have done their very best work, and it’s going to come to consumers soon,” Zelnick said.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

For those worried that GTA 6 may be delayed once again, fret not. In a recent interview with IGN, the Take-Two CEO stated that the upcoming GTA game will not be delayed again. So, although it might still feel like a dream, GTA 6 remains on track for its global release on November 19, 2026.

Moreover, Strauss Zelnick also discussed GTA 6 marketing and launch preparations. According to the CEO, Rockstar Games is now busy executing a fully baked GTA 6 marketing campaign and delivering the game to the players worldwide.

“And they’re in the middle of their marketing campaign, which, also, unsurprisingly, is fully baked. So at this point it’s the job of the organization to make sure that we do an A-plus job technically in delivering this product to consumers.”

With GTA 6 gone gold now, the post-launch updates are on the cards for Rockstar Games. The Take-Two CEO also revealed that Rockstar will shift its focus to its next projects, potentially an LA Noire sequel, after GTA 6 comes out. So, the developer will share more details about its upcoming titles in the near future.