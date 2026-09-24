The $400 GTA 6 Collector’s Edition Comes with a Full Leonida Map Poster

Rockstar has given fans something they’ve been hunting for ever since the state of Leonida was first revealed in GTA 6 Trailer 1. The full view of the GTA 6 Leonida map poster comes as part of the $399.99 Goodtime State: Vice City Collection. Unlike a blurry screenshot or a fan-made reconstruction, this one is an official map that you can get on November 19, 2026.

The GTA 6 Leonida map is printed on the back of a 36-by-26-inch double-sided souvenir poster. So, you might just be able to plan your road trips across the state even before you get the keys to your favorite car from the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition.

The map of Leonida on the back of the souvenir poster is one of the many collectibles included in the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition. The front features an artwork centered around Macca the Gator, the fictional character from a famous Leonida TV show. Alongside Macca, you will spot more characters from the show in the other frames.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

That makes this poster one of the most interesting physical glimpses at the GTA 6 map. Rockstar describes it as a way to plan a trip around the “Goodtime State,” making it a proper piece of Leonida memorabilia.

Since the map measures 36 by 26 inches, it is substantially larger than something you would casually fold into a drawer and forget about it. The poster is large enough to put on display in your room.

The Collector’s Edition is itself packed with other Macca and Vice City-themed items. Inside the box, you can find a Macca the Gator figure, Oakley Frogskins sunglasses, a Leonida Keys crossbody bag, a New Era snapback, a magnetic mirror, a shot glass, a collectible spoon, a razor-blade keychain, nine enamel pins, and stickers.

The GTA 6 Collector’s Edition box is therefore less about getting another way to play the game and more about turning Leonida into a map poster that you can physically display.