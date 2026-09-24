The $400 GTA 6 Collector’s Edition Comes with a Full Leonida Map Poster

- GTA 6's full Leonida map is included on the back of a 36-by-26-inch collector poster.
- The double-sided poster comes with the $399.99 Goodtime State: Vice City Collection.
- The collection ships on November 19, 2026, and the game is sold separately.
Rockstar has given fans something they’ve been hunting for ever since the state of Leonida was first revealed in GTA 6 Trailer 1. The full view of the GTA 6 Leonida map poster comes as part of the $399.99 Goodtime State: Vice City Collection. Unlike a blurry screenshot or a fan-made reconstruction, this one is an official map that you can get on November 19, 2026.
The GTA 6 Leonida map is printed on the back of a 36-by-26-inch double-sided souvenir poster. So, you might just be able to plan your road trips across the state even before you get the keys to your favorite car from the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition.
The map of Leonida on the back of the souvenir poster is one of the many collectibles included in the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition. The front features an artwork centered around Macca the Gator, the fictional character from a famous Leonida TV show. Alongside Macca, you will spot more characters from the show in the other frames.
That makes this poster one of the most interesting physical glimpses at the GTA 6 map. Rockstar describes it as a way to plan a trip around the “Goodtime State,” making it a proper piece of Leonida memorabilia.
Since the map measures 36 by 26 inches, it is substantially larger than something you would casually fold into a drawer and forget about it. The poster is large enough to put on display in your room.
The Collector’s Edition is itself packed with other Macca and Vice City-themed items. Inside the box, you can find a Macca the Gator figure, Oakley Frogskins sunglasses, a Leonida Keys crossbody bag, a New Era snapback, a magnetic mirror, a shot glass, a collectible spoon, a razor-blade keychain, nine enamel pins, and stickers.
The GTA 6 Collector’s Edition box is therefore less about getting another way to play the game and more about turning Leonida into a map poster that you can physically display.