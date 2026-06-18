GTA 5 Players Are Getting One Last Free Upgrade Before GTA 6 Takes Over

While thousands of players were cruising through the streets of Los Santos on older hardware, Rockstar just announced some good news for GTA 5 players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Gamers who own a copy of the game on said platforms are now eligible for a free upgrade to the current-gen consoles. As the anticipation for GTA 6 reaches new heights, this GTA 5 upgrade gives tens of thousands of players the chance to visit Los Santos once more before the blockbuster arrives.

Rockstar Just Made GTA 5 Upgrade to Current-Gen Consoles Free for PS4 and Xbox One Owners

Starting now, players who own the a digital copy of GTA 5 on PS4 or Xbox One can claim a free upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. The timing is crucial for Rockstar because a massive GTA Online update is on the way, and the release date for the most anticipated game, GTA 6, is drawing closer. With constant rumors on GTA 6 trailer 3 predictions, fans are going crazy over any sort of leak they can get their hands on.

With the GTA 5 upgrade, you can easily transfer the story mode and GTA Online progress, so that you don’t lose your hard-earned achievements, properties, or vehicles. The upgraded version is bringing a variety of improvements, such as faster loading times, improved frame rates, enhanced lighting effects, high-resolution visuals, and other technical enhancements of the newer hardware.

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Beyond the technical upgrades, you also gain access to the exclusive content from previous consoles like Hao’s Special Works, one of the best vehicle mod shops out there.

Also Read: Analysts Forecast GTA 6 Will Sell 45 Million Copies at Launch and That Number is Just Absurd

Rockstar confirmed this right before announcing the upcoming Kortz Center Heist update. By making this move, the players are encouraged to migrate the ecosystem right before the release of the update.

At the same time, with every passing month, the GTA 6 release date is drawing closer. The hype surrounding the game has reached a fever pitch with a ton of absurd speculations all over the internet. Rockstar is clearly looking to keep the buildup thriving until the launch day arrives. Therefore, by removing the cost of upgrading, the studio can re-engage millions of former players instantly.

A lot of fans see this upgrade as a long overdue task due to the game’s release in 2013 and spanning across three console generations over a decade. Nonetheless, the decision seems to be largely welcomed by the community, and they’re kept engaged as the anticipation around the upcoming title seems to grow bigger and bigger. With the GTA Online content on the way and GTA 6 looming over the horizon, Rockstar is making sure the road to the next era starts with a bang.