GTA 5 PC Players Prepare for the Biggest Free Update Yet!

Get ready, PC gamers! Mark your calendars for March 4 because Grand Theft Auto 5 is about to get a whole lot better. A free upgrade is launching, bringing with it a treasure trove of features previously exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA Online. This isn’t just a minor patch; it’s a significant overhaul designed to magnify your Los Santos experience. Keep reading to learn about the biggest GTA 5 free PC update yet!

The upgrade will be absolutely free for anyone who already owns GTA 5. Moreover, you can migrate all your Story and GTA Online progress to the new update as soon as you download it. Both current and new players will have access to GTA Online upgrades that were only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Hao’s Special Works Upgrade Options

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

One of the major additions to the new GTA 5 PC update is Hao’s Special Works (HSW). The GTA 5 PC upgrade brings a whole new level of automotive customization. You can access a range of incredible new vehicles and upgrades that push performance to the limit and test your skills with Premium Test Rides, HSW Races, and Time Trials. Here is a list of the weekly rotation of all new upgrade options:

Super: Principe Deveste Eight, Overflod Entity MT

Principe Deveste Eight, Overflod Entity MT Sports: Bravado Banshee, Bravado Banshee GTS, Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, Penaud La Coureuse, Ubermacht Niobe

Bravado Banshee, Bravado Banshee GTS, Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, Penaud La Coureuse, Ubermacht Niobe Sports Classic: Benefactor Stirling GT, Grotti Turismo Classic

Benefactor Stirling GT, Grotti Turismo Classic Muscle: Bravado Buffalo EVX, Declasse Vigero ZX, Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

Bravado Buffalo EVX, Declasse Vigero ZX, Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible Coupe: Annis Euros X32, Ubermacht Sentinel XS

Annis Euros X32, Ubermacht Sentinel XS Off-Road: Maibatsu MonstroCiti, Vapid Firebolt ASP

Maibatsu MonstroCiti, Vapid Firebolt ASP SUV: Karin Vivanite, Weeny Issi Rally

Karin Vivanite, Weeny Issi Rally Motorcycle: Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Compact: Grotti Brioso R/A

Hao’s Special Works New Vehicles

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Even better, the upgraded GTA Online includes the HSW auto shop within the LS Car Meet, giving you easy access to best-in-class upgrades, including five previously exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Get ready to experience some seriously sweetened driving as the fastest GTA 5 cars take a new boost! Here are all the new vehicles you will see in the latest update:

Coil Cyclone II (Super)

Imponte Arbiter GT (Muscle)

Karin S95 (Sports)

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus (Super)

Pfister Astron Custom (SUV)

Additional Features and Technical Upgrades

Along with the HSW upgrade, you can now explore Southern San Andreas’ diverse wildlife and snap photos for daily photography challenges and rewards. Monitor your criminal empire’s growth using the Career Progress feature. Jump right into the action with a revamped Landing Page. New players get a GTA$ 4,000,000 bonus to fuel their criminal careers.

That’s not all. Players with capable PCs will have ambient occlusion and global illumination support. Along with these ray-tracing features, AMD FSR1, FSR3, and NVIDIA DLSS 3 are finally entering your GTA 5 PC with the new update. Using an SSD and DirectStorage support will now load the game even faster.

For more visual fidelity, GTA 5 will now have higher resolutions, aspect ratios, and framerates. To increase the experience of playing in Los Santos, the update also supports Dolby Atmos and improves the fidelity of speech, cinematics, and music. Another major addition to the new update is the DualSense controller support which has adaptive triggers.

GTA+ Finally Comes On PC

With this upgrade, GTA+ arrives on PC for the first time, offering premium benefits to enhance your GTA Online experience. Members will receive a recurring GTA$500,000 monthly deposit and a 15% bonus on Member-only Shark Cards. The Vinewood Club provides exclusive amenities, including free vehicles, a 100-car garage, and a dedicated app for managing your criminal empire.

GTA+ members also gain access to a rotating selection of gameplay incentives, vehicle customizations, and stylish apparel. A library of classic Rockstar Games titles is available for download and play. Elevate your GTA Online journey with GTA+.

What do you think about the new GTA 5 PC update? Will you be joining the best GTA 5 RP servers after the update drops on March 4? Do tell us in the comments below.