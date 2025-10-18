All Halloween Gear Box Items in Grow a Garden

The Halloween season is expanding in Grow a Garden, and this week, we have a new addition to the Halloween Market, the Ghostly Gadgets shop. The list of items in this shop includes a few gears and a mystery Halloween Gear Box. It has a set of 5 unique gears that can be useful for your garden as well as the pets placed there. So, check this guide to find out all about the items in the Grow a Garden Halloween Gear box, how to obtain them, and more.

List of Grow a Garden Halloween Gear Box Items

The Halloween Gear box in Grow a Garden contains a set of limited-edition items offering unique benefits. Each one is themed around this spooky event and is helpful for the in-game progression as well. That said, take a look at what items you get in this Halloween Event box:

Halloween Gears(s) Rarity Use

Bland Jelly Rare Use it on a pet to give it a bonus 40 XP

Jack-O-Jelly Legendary Use it on a pet to give it a bonus 100 XP

Sugar Watering Can Mythical Use it on a plant to boost its growth rate

Dig Trinket Mythical Gives one more dig chance at the gravedigging event

Pumpkin Lollipop Divine Increases a Halloween-related pet’s age by 1

Toffee Tether Prismatic Gives a pet the Tethered mutation. Become inseparable from ur pet, and gain an unshakeable bond

How to Get Halloween Gear Box in Grow a Garden

The Halloween Gear Box can be obtained in two simple ways in Grow a Garden: either from the Halloween Market or from the Dead Tree rewards. So, have a look at both the methods explained in detail below:

1. From Halloween Market

You can purchase the Halloween Gear Box from the Ghostly Gadgets shop by spending 30 Candy Corns. This shop appears in the Halloween Market that spawns at the center of the lobby every 45 minutes. It stays in the game for another 15 minutes, so don’t worry about missing it that easily.

However, you have to earn some Candy Corns in the game to be able to make that purchase. This is the new currency that can be obtained from contributing to the Witch’s Brew, submitting plants to the Jack-O-Lantern, from Dead Tree rewards, or by Gravedigging.

2. From Dead Tree Rewards

Another method to get the Halloween Gear Box is by completing the Dead Tree quests. Every 8 hours, the Dead Tree NPC appears at the center of the lobby. Interacting with it will open a window displaying a set of three quests. This may include consuming Suspicious Soups, using the Witch’s Broom, harvesting plants with specific mutations, and more.

Also Read: All Spooky Seeds in Grow a Garden Halloween Shop

When you complete all three of them, you get a random reward with a small chance of getting the Halloween Gear Box, along with other items like the Spooky Egg, Halloween Crate, Candy Corns, and more.

Best Gears to Get from Halloween Gear Box

Having tested all the items from the Grow a Garden Halloween Gear Box, we have found that some of them can be really useful and good value for money investments. These gears are given as follows:

Toffee Tether : Perfect to give pets the Tethered mutation, making them always follow you in the garden.

: Perfect to give pets the Tethered mutation, making them always follow you in the garden. Pumpkin Lollipop: It is great for giving your pets in Grow a Garden a solid age boost.

It is great for giving your pets in Grow a Garden a solid age boost. Jack-O-Jelly: With such a high drop rate, it will be the easiest one to obtain and apply to your pets for some short XP boosts.

With that, the list of all items you can get from the Grow a Garden Halloween Gear Box comes to an end. So what are the items you’re looking forward to obtaining in the latest Ghould Garden 2 update? Let us know in the comments below.