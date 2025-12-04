Home > News > Google’s Year in Search 2025: Gemini Topped Global Searches & AI Trends Took Over the Internet

Google’s Year in Search 2025: Gemini Topped Global Searches & AI Trends Took Over the Internet

Arjun Sha
Comments 0
google year in search 2025
Image Credit: Google
In Short
  • Google's Year in Search 2025 data shows Gemini leading worldwide searches, followed by DeepSeek at the 6th position.
  • Viral AI trends like AI action figure and AI Barbie dominated the internet, all thanks to Google's Nano Banana AI.
  • In gaming, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 topped searches and Anora led in the movies category.

Google has just released its Year in Search data for the year 2025. The search giant says this year users asked questions in conversational ways more than ever. Globally, ‘Gemini’ was the most searched keyword, which is a major win for Google’s AI push. Along with that, DeepSeek claimed the 6th position in global searches, which is again impressive.

In the US, many AI trends gained massive traction including AI action figure which went viral, all thanks to Google’s Nano Banana AI. In addition, AI Barbie, AI Ghostface, and AI Polaroid remained quite popular trends in 2025. Meanwhile, ChatGPT’s Ghibli trend stood at the 10th position.

how to use nano banana ai to create 3d figurines
Image Credit: Google Gemini via X

On the gaming front, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 emerged as a surprise hit along with Battlefield 6, topping global searches. The long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong also arrived which secured the third spot. Finally, ARC Raiders made a strong comeback, followed by The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered which took the fifth position.

As for entertainment, Anora took the top spot globally, followed by Superman. The Minecraft Movie secured the third position, and Marvels’s Thunderbolts also generated heavy buzz. Finally, Sinners claimed the fifth spot.

In the TV category, Monster: The Ed Gein Story dominated global searches. Squid Game Season 3 took the second place and the critically-acclaimed Adolescence claimed the third spot. Closing out the list, Severance and The Summer I Turned Pretty secured fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Related Articles
How to Find Your Spotify Wrapped 2025? And How to Fix if You Can’t See It
Anshuman Jain Dec 3, 2025
YouTube Recap Announced, Bringing Spotify Wrapped-Style Stats for Videos
Anshuman Jain Dec 3, 2025
Apple Music Replay 2025 is Here; Find Out How to See Yours
Anshuman Jain Dec 3, 2025
How to Find Your Twitch Recap for 2025
Aryan Singh Dec 3, 2025
#Tags
#Google Gemini#featured
Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...