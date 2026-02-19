Google Gemini Can Now Generate AI Music for Free

Google is rolling out AI music generation inside the Gemini app through its Lyria 3 AI model. Users can now create a 30-second AI music track using text, photo, or video tracks. You can even add your optional vocals and lyrics, and Gemini produces the music track for you. Lyria 3 is Google’s most advanced music-generation AI model till date.

Google’s Lyria 3 is powering AI music generation

Music generation using Gemini is not just limited to text prompts, but you can also upload images and videos and Gemini will generate audio that matches the visual vibe. Lyria 3 inside Gemini can produce instrumental music, vocals with AI-generated lyrics across a range of genres. You can even describe the mood of the song, and change the vocal style as well.

It’s broadly rolling out to all Gemini users for free. Simply open the Gemini app and click on Tools and select Create music. You can pick a track to remix across 90s rap, Latin pop, Folk ballad, R&B romance, and more. Apart from that, Lyria 3 is rolling out via YouTube’s Dream Track, so creators can use the AI model for YouTube content.

As to protect copyright infringement, Google has implemented safeguards to filter outputs that directly mimic known artists. Google further says that it’s meant for creative use, and it doesn’t want to replace professional music artists since the music track is limited to 30 seconds only.

Currently, Suno is the leading AI music generator where users can create AI music up to 2 to 4 minutes. New reports also suggest that OpenAI is working on AI music generation, and it may release the capability in coming months. Are you going to use Gemini for music generation? Let us know in the comments below.