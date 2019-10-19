Google has developed a new tool that provides environmental insights on select urban cities. This includes access to information like building emissions, transportation emissions, and rooftop solar potential.

Dubbed Environmental Insights Explorer (EIE), the tool is developed in collaboration with the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy (GCOM). The best part of the EIE initiative is that anyone can access the data for free even though it is targeted towards helping city planners.

“We believe EIE can serve as a critical first step for city sustainability teams to better assess their current situation and more efficiently track and monitor their progress in meeting their climate protection goals.”, says Amanda Eichel, Executive Director of GCOM.

Currently, detailed insights are available for 35 cities across the world. However, Google has mentioned that it will be expanding the program to more countries throughout the year.

“In Dublin, city leaders have already been testing the tool, and are using EIE insights to inform smart transit programs with the goal of reducing emissions and increasing the use of cleaner modes of travel.”, wrote Rebecca More, director of Google Earth, in a blog post.

The blog post also announced Google’s air quality map for Copenhagen representing levels of ultrafine particles and black carbon present in the air by making use of data it collected from Project Air View.

If you would like to get involved in EIE or request details of your city to be added to the list, you can do so by filling out this form here.

So, what do you think of Environmental Insights Explorer initiative? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.