Google Will Now Alert You If It Finds Your Personal Data Online

Google has been doubling down on its commitment to making the internet a much safer place for its users by giving them control over their online data. The search giant recently introduced alerts for Android users during unauthorized tracking attempts. And now, it has updated its Results for Yu tool so that you have more control over your personal data if found online. Here are the details.

In its latest blog post, Google has announced that it is bringing a significant update to its Results About You tool, with which, Google will alert you if your personal data ends up online and will further assist you in their removal. If you can recall, this specific feature with the ability to request the removal of personal information was introduced back in 2022 at Google I/O.

With this new update, Google will let you opt-in for alerts when your personal information like your address, phone number, email, and alike end up on Google Search. And with a new Dashboard interface, Google will let you easily request the removal of those data from Google with a single click. Additionally, Google will keep on notifying and updating you as and when your data pop up on the web like new search results.

As of now, this feature is only live in the United States in English. So, if you are in the US, you can access the Results About You tool either by clicking your profile icon on your Google homepage or by visiting the link here. Google has promised that it is bringing this new feature to new locations in new languages soon.

Apart from this, there’s a new SafeSearch blurring setting, which will blur explicit content on Search is being rolled out globally and will reach every user within this month. You will also be able to remove previously-deleted explicit content from Search if it still shows up. Additionally, Parental Controls are now directly embedded in Google Search.

With that being said, the major highlight of this announcement is the Results About You tool, and with a global rollout, it is sure to help let you take control of the data that you decide to share online. We will be sure to share our thoughts on this new tool once it goes live for us. In the meanwhile comment down your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.