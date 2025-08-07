Gemini Gets a ‘Guided Learning’ Mode for Students; Here’s How to Use It

Google is rolling out a new ‘Guided Learning’ mode in Gemini for students to promote a deeper understanding of concepts and complex topics. Instead of generating quick answers, Guided Learning in Gemini breaks down problems step-by-step with explanations and questions. The idea is to foster critical thinking and “uncover the “how” and “why” behind concepts.”

The new Guided Learning mode in Gemini is similar to ChatGPT’s Study Mode, which guides the student instead of producing the solution in one go. What sets apart Gemini’s Guided Learning is that it can analyze your course files and explain them by integrating visuals such as high-quality images, diagrams, and relevant videos.

It can also generate flashcards and study guides based on your course materials. All this is available for free. On top of that, Google has announced that 18+ students in the US, Japan, Indonesia, Korea, and Brazil get a free one-year subscription to Google’s AI Pro Plan.

This includes expanded access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, Deep Research AI agent, NotebookLM, Veo 3 video generation tool, 2TB of storage, and higher limits with Jules AI agent. You can claim Gemini’s free student offer here before October 6.

Now, if you are wondering how to use the new Guided Learning mode in Gemini, here are the steps to follow.

How to Use Guided Learning in Gemini

Head over to gemini.google.com and select the ‘Guided Learning’ mode beside the composer.

Now, ask Gemini to explain or solve a problem.

For example, I asked Gemini to explain photosynthesis, and it started asking questions.

Along the way, Gemini’s Guided Learning started integrating visuals and explaining the concept step-by-step.

So this is how you can use Guided Learning in Gemini and learn about topics in greater detail. While AI chatbots can be highly effective for learning, note that they still hallucinate on complex topics. In such cases, make sure to verify the information manually.